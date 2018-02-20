Award-winning civil rights film screening at Frick Environmental Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Standing on My Sisters' Shoulders," an award-winning film about the Mississippi civil rights movement from the point of view of women who risked their lives to change the course of history, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Frick Environmental Center in Pittsburgh.

The screening is part of the Senator John Heinz History Center's "From Slavery to Freedom" film series, in conjunction with Black History Month.

Among women featured in "Standing on My Sisters' Shoulders" are Unita Blackwell, a sharecropper-turned-activist, who became Mississippi's first female black mayor; Mae Bertha Carter, a mother of 13, whose children became the first to integrate the Drew County schools; and white student activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland who took a stand on integration by attending an all black university.

Admission to the screening is free.

Movie-goers also can tour the new From Slavery to Freedom Garden at the center at 2005 Beechwood Blvd. The garden showcases plants used for food and medicinal purposes by freedom-seekers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Upcoming titles in the "From Slavery to Freedom" series include "Until the Well Runs Dry," April 11; "The Assassination of Martin Luther King," Aug. 22; and "How They Got Over," Nov. 7.

All screenings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the environmental center.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.