Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Movies/TV

Award-winning civil rights film screening at Frick Environmental Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

"Standing on My Sisters' Shoulders," an award-winning film about the Mississippi civil rights movement from the point of view of women who risked their lives to change the course of history, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Frick Environmental Center in Pittsburgh.

The screening is part of the Senator John Heinz History Center's "From Slavery to Freedom" film series, in conjunction with Black History Month.

Among women featured in "Standing on My Sisters' Shoulders" are Unita Blackwell, a sharecropper-turned-activist, who became Mississippi's first female black mayor; Mae Bertha Carter, a mother of 13, whose children became the first to integrate the Drew County schools; and white student activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland who took a stand on integration by attending an all black university.

Admission to the screening is free.

Movie-goers also can tour the new From Slavery to Freedom Garden at the center at 2005 Beechwood Blvd. The garden showcases plants used for food and medicinal purposes by freedom-seekers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Upcoming titles in the "From Slavery to Freedom" series include "Until the Well Runs Dry," April 11; "The Assassination of Martin Luther King," Aug. 22; and "How They Got Over," Nov. 7.

All screenings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the environmental center.

Details: 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me