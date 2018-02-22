Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Review: Murder mystery party goes sideways in fun 'Game Night'

Lindsey Bahr | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 9:42 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

A murder mystery party goes sideways when violent kidnappers arrive before the fake ones in "Game Night," which seems on the page to be like all the other disappointing action-comedies of late.

You know the kind, where ordinary, upper middle class-ish suburbanites get thrown into some wacky underworld or genre situation. Spies live next door! We have to start a casino to put our kid through school! We killed a stripper!

While it's a formula that can be brilliant and/or fun (see: everything from "After Hours" to "Adventures in Baby-sitting"), recent efforts have seemed to result in features that feel more like extended Saturday Night Live sketches — a gimmick stretched far past its worth and padded with some car chases and contrived heart.

Thankfully, "Game Night" does not fall into that trap.

A charismatic ensemble cast, a sharp script and a few well-placed twists make "Game Night" one of the more enjoyable big studio comedies in recent memory. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein ("Vacation") direct off of a script by Mark Perez, whose credits include "Accepted" and "The Country Bears."

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams anchor "Game Night" as Max and Annie, a married couple who love each other as much as they love games — trivia, charades, board varieties, you name it — and winning. They live in a cul-de-sac, where all middle class suburban couples live in glossy comedies, and host a weekly game night with their friends, longtime couple Michelle (Kylie Bunbury) and Kevin (Lamorne Morris) and the happy, handsome idiot Ryan (Billy Magnussen) and whatever Instagram babe he happens to have on his arm that week.

They also have a very strange next-door neighbor, Gary (Jesse Plemons), a police officer with light serial killer vibes. Always in uniform and holding his fluffy white dog, Gary just desperately wants to be included. Plemons plays him with over-the-top seriousness that makes for some of the sillier laughs early on.

Pricey murder mystery

The hook of the film comes when Max's brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler), a charismatic alpha male and bane of Max's existence, attempts to one-up the normal game night proceedings by arranging a pricey murder mystery event where one person is kidnapped and the rest have to try to solve it. So no one is the wiser when real kidnappers show up and beat Brooks to a pulp before taking him away, thinking that it is all part of the game.

The somewhat ridiculous misunderstanding, while definitely milked for all it's worth, does eventually go away and the couples are all invested in trying to help Brooks get out of trouble. Also by this point Ryan has introduced a different kind of date in his co-worker Sarah, who is played by the wonderful Sharon Horgan.

Attempting to explain why a comedy works is a kind of futile exercise, but this group of actors just works together. They have an easy chemistry with one another that resembles that sort of lived-in friendship that usually only comes across midway through the first season of a sitcom.

That and there are a lot of giddily executed movie references.

Of course "Game Night" isn't perfect, and an electric first hour gives way to a slow third act that's handicapped by the gimmick wearing thin and a too-earnest side plot about Max and Annie's shifting plans to have a kid. But it kind of redeems itself by the end with a series of twists and turns fitting of the absurd premise.

Lindsey Bahr is an Associated Press film writer.

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Billy Magnussen, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Billy Magnussen, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Jason Bateman in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Kyle Chandler in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Kyle Chandler in a scene from 'Game Night.' (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me