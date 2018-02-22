Fayette County native's Team Extreme places 3rd in 'The Amazing Race'

Fayette County's Kristi Leskinen and her partner, fellow ski pro Jen Hudak, came within minutes of winning the $1 million prize Wednesday night on the final episode of "The Amazing Race." But, thanks to the final challenge — a maddening airplane-assembling puzzle — the pair called Team Extreme finished in third place.

Leskinen and Hudak have consistently finished in the top three in each episode of CBS' "The Amazing Race," which began its 30th season on Jan. 3. Fellow contestants called them the team to beat, and indeed, the two athletes made it to the final episode. The beginning of the double episode had four teams; the second half had three finalist teams. During much of the second part, it looked like Leskinen — a retired pro skier from Hopwood — had a good chance of finishing first.

But, the frustration of the final challenge — held on the deck of the USS Hornet, a World War II-era Navy aircraft — drove everyone crazy. Teams each searched for 12 airplane pieces that they would attach to a small fuselage, and then assemble a little airplane. As it turned out, they would only use six pieces, which had coded symbols representing earlier legs of the race that had to fit together just right. Leskinen and Hudak found all the pieces first, and Hudak went to work on putting the plane together. Everyone was flunked multiple times, though, because they didn't figure out the puzzle. In the end, Team Big Brother — Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, of "Big Brother" fame — finished the airplane first, and won the $1 million.

Team Yale — Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak — followed a few minutes later, and then Team Extreme arrived to greet host Phil Keoghan and all eliminated teams from the season.

Hudak cried as she and Leskinen embraced. Hudak said she felt horrible, and like she let her partner down. But Keoghan and Leskinen assured Hudak that it wasn't true.

"It's going to take longer to get over what happened tonight," Hudak told the cameras.

Leskinen added: "It was a really special experience. It was an amazing journey."

Let's give a round of applause to our winners and ALL of the teams that made this such a great season! #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/H0jxdgGj9R — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 22, 2018

The two-hour finale began with the teams racing in Hong Kong, where they obtained their first clue from a photographer stationed on Victoria Peak. Many contestants, including Leskinen and Hudak, then chose the Detour challenge of tying up 50 hairy crabs aboard a fishing boat in the rain.

Then, racers hit a Road Block: One member of each team had to use a baseball bat to smash through several old electronics, like computer monitors, in order to find the clues inside. Hudak watched sympathetically and cheered on her partner as Leskinen swung the bat on the hard items repeatedly while moaning in pain.

When the pair reached Keoghan at the end of the Hong Kong leg, where they finished third, they embraced to celebrate making it to the last round.

"If there is one thing we know about you as a team, it is that you are relentless," Keoghan told them. Hudak said that she and Leskinen are representing the women of the world as an all-female team.

Who knew we had a secret talent for fortune cookie making? #theamazingrace — Kristi Leskinen (@KristiLeskinen) February 22, 2018

Next, the remaining three pairs went to San Francisco for their final challenges, which included kayaking in the bay by AT&T Park while Lou Seal, the San Francisco Giants mascot, threw numbered balls into the water. Then, in an especially intense challenge, the racers climbed the center anchorage of the Bay Bridge, and jumped with a bungee cord. Leskinen and Hudak then successfully handmade two trays of fortune cookies.

For them, losing the million dollars was disappointing, but Hudak and Leskinen said they enjoyed one heck of an amazing race indeed.