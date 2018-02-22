Cinemark limits size of bags movie-goers can bring in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bad news for moviegoers who like to sneak in their own snacks, good news for those worried about safety:

Cinemark has announced a new policy limiting the size of bags that can be brought into its theaters.

In a Feb. 22 announcement , Cinemark said any bags or packages measuring larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted into its theaters.

Exceptions will be made for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

The move was made, according to the Cinemark website, in “an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

Area theaters that are part of the chain are located at Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum, Monroeville Mall, North Hills and Robinson.

The announcement also says that Cinemark does not provide an area to check bags or other personal belongings not allowed into a theater, and that Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages brought into a theater.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.