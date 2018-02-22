Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Cinemark limits size of bags movie-goers can bring in

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Cinemark theaters, including the one at Monroeville Mall, will limit the size of bags that patrons can bring in.
Bad news for movie-goers who like to sneak in their own snacks, good news for those worried about safety:

Cinemark has announced a new policy limiting the size of bags that can be brought into its theaters.

In a Feb. 22 announcement , Cinemark says, “Any bags or packages measuring larger than 12” x 12” x 6” will not be permitted into the theatre.”

Exceptions will be made for medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

The move was made, according to the Cinemark website, in “an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”

Area theaters that are part of the chain include Cinemark Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills and IMAX, Monroeville Mall and XD, North Hills and XD, and Robinson Township and XD.

The announcement also says that Cinemark does not provide an area to check bags or other personal belongings not allowed into a theater, and that Cinemark reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages brought into a theater.

Details: cinemark.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

