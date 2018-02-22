Danger, Will Robinson! 'Lost in Space' remake starts April 13 on Netflix

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yet another campy old sci-fi TV show gets a reboot, as "Lost in Space" comes to Netflix on April 13.

The trailer released Feb. 22 shows a smiling, hopeful group of humans suited up and boarding their spaceship to boldly go where no man — wait, that was "Star Trek" — to colonize a new planet somewhere off in the far reaches of space.

Netflix Reveals 'Lost in Space' Reboot Premiere Date, First Trailer (Watch) https://t.co/RsQGyoH1vQ — Variety (@Variety) February 21, 2018

Netflix's Lost in Space (10 episodes) will be available to view from Friday 13th April 2018. The trailer video is exciting to see and looks of cinematic quality. Roll on April. — IANN (@irwinallennews) February 22, 2018

You just know something is going to go wrong — and it seems to, as the trailer ends with flashing lights, panicked faces and those immortal words, "Danger, Will Robinson!"

Like the original, the remake follows the intrepid space pioneers struggling to survive on a hostile, alien planet when their ship is thrown light-years off course.

wouldn't it be waaay cooler if Netflix's new 'Lost in Space' flick was actually a new Cheech & Chong movie? @paristchong @tommychong — Stuff Stoners Like (@stoner_stuff) February 21, 2018

That moment when you hear Netflix is rebooting Lost in Space. pic.twitter.com/0eCjdT5rId — Final Guys (@FinalGuys) February 21, 2018

This time around, young Will Robinson is played by the adorable 12-year-old Maxwell Jenkins, a veteran of "A Family Man" and "Wonder Woman."

The role of the sniveling, conniving Dr. Zachary Smith, played in the original by Jonathan Harris, now goes to Parker Posey. No clue on whether the character remains the same, as Posey isn't seen in the trailer.

And the robot's original polite-but-fretful voice has been replaced by booming, cyborg tones.

The original series ran for 83 episodes from 1965 to 1968. An unfortunate 1998 film version starred the unlikely duo of Matt LeBlanc and Gary Oldman.

Look, if Netflix's revival of Lost in Space doesn't bring back the ORIGINAL cast of William Hurt, Gary Oldman, Mimi Rogers and Matt LeBlanc, I'M NOT INTERESTED. — Carolyn Petit (@carolynmichelle) February 21, 2018

Will we see a guest appearance by other Black Sails Pirates? A Lost In Space Pirate episode has a historical precedent. Vane or Blackbeard? pic.twitter.com/GAduRlLltJ — Mike Dixon (@bullitt172) February 21, 2018

The Netflix cast also includes Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell and Molly Parker as Will Robinson's family and Ignacio Serricchio as roguish crew member Don West.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.