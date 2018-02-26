Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

One billboard for Monessen's McDormand for her work in 'Three Billboards ...'

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
A billboard congratulating actress and Monessen High School alumna Frances McDormand is seen Friday Feb. 23, 2018 located on Route 70 near Monessen.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

Since being nominated for the best actress Oscar last month, Frances McDormand, who grew up in Monessen, has continued to rack up awards for her portrayal of an angry mother looking for answers in her daughter's murder in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Some folks in Monessen wanted to honor the star, who graduated in 1975 from Monessen High School, with her own billboard.

In the movie, McDormand's character pays for three billboards that challenge local authorities to solve her daughter's murder. The sign along I-70 is a little less controversial. It says: "One Billboard. One Monessen Alumna. One Frances McDormand. Congratulations!"

Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, winner of the best actress and best supporting actor awards, respectively, at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Feb. 18.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

 

McDormand was born in Chicago and adopted by her Canadian-born parents, who moved her and two siblings to the Pittsburgh area. She earned her bachelor of arts in theater at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., just 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, before attending Yale University for her master of fine arts.

The actress, who already has one Oscar for her role in "Fargo," has been honored multiple times for "Three Billboards ...," including at the BAFTA awards in Britain last week, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, Austin Film Critics Association, Black Film Critics Circle, Boston Online Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association.

She is the clear frontrunner to win on Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

