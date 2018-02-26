Broadway musical star Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for 'The Art of Aging' Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

She has played Glinda in Broadway's “Wicked” and Ivy Lynn in NBC's “Smash.”

Now, Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for “The Art of Aging” fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 14 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh.

A champagne toast and pre-concert reception kick of Hilty's solo stage performance of Broadway favorites and fresh interpretations of contemporary songwriters.

Hilty made her Broadway debut in “Wicked” opposite Tony-Award winner Idina Menzel after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama in 2004. She also has starred on Broadway as Doralee in “9 to 5: The Musical,” Dolly Parton's adaptation of the popular film.

As a central cast member of “Smash,” she played an actress desperate to land the lead in a musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Between seasons, she starred as Lorelei in the New York City production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

In 2015, Hilty played Brooke Ashton in Broadway's “Noises Off” and received a Tony Award nomination, as well as Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jewish Association on Aging's Free Care Fund, which annually provides 10 percent of its operating budget in free care and services to seniors in the Pittsburgh community.

Details: 412-420-4000 or jaapgh.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.