Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Broadway musical star Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for 'The Art of Aging' Gala

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
She has played Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked” and Ivy Lynn in NBC’s “Smash.” Now, Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for “The Art of Aging,” fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 14 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh.
COURTESY JEWISH ASSOCIATION ON AGING
She has played Glinda in Broadway’s “Wicked” and Ivy Lynn in NBC’s “Smash.” Now, Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for “The Art of Aging,” fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 14 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh.

Updated 11 hours ago

She has played Glinda in Broadway's “Wicked” and Ivy Lynn in NBC's “Smash.”

Now, Megan Hilty returns to Pittsburgh for “The Art of Aging” fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 14 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh.

A champagne toast and pre-concert reception kick of Hilty's solo stage performance of Broadway favorites and fresh interpretations of contemporary songwriters.

Hilty made her Broadway debut in “Wicked” opposite Tony-Award winner Idina Menzel after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama in 2004. She also has starred on Broadway as Doralee in “9 to 5: The Musical,” Dolly Parton's adaptation of the popular film.

As a central cast member of “Smash,” she played an actress desperate to land the lead in a musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Between seasons, she starred as Lorelei in the New York City production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

In 2015, Hilty played Brooke Ashton in Broadway's “Noises Off” and received a Tony Award nomination, as well as Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Jewish Association on Aging's Free Care Fund, which annually provides 10 percent of its operating budget in free care and services to seniors in the Pittsburgh community.

Details: 412-420-4000 or jaapgh.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me