Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Marc-André Fleury shows up on 'Pawn Stars'

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.
YouTube/History
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.
YouTube/History
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.
YouTube/History
Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance on 'Pawn Stars' on Monday to verify a customer's item that was claimed to be Fleury’s first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.

Penguins fans who are also regular viewers of "Pawn Stars" got a special treat last night when Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance.

In the episode "Blades of Deal," a customer brought in an item to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, where the series is filmed, claiming it was Fleury's first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.

Rick Harrison, one of the owners of the shop, and staffer Austin "Chumlee" Russell took the customer to the Golden Knights' practice rink, where they met up with Flower.

Fleury examined the jersey and recognized it as the one he wore at the expansion draft in 2017.

"It's got my signature," the former Penguins goalie said as he flipped the jersey over. "It's the jersey I wore throughout the day. It's got my initial on the fighting strap."

After verifying the jersey, Fleury took to the ice to help teach Chumlee how to be a goalie.

The series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the History channel.

The full episode can be viewed on the History channel's website .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me