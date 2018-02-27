Marc-André Fleury shows up on 'Pawn Stars'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins fans who are also regular viewers of "Pawn Stars" got a special treat last night when Marc-André Fleury made a guest appearance.

In the episode "Blades of Deal," a customer brought in an item to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, where the series is filmed, claiming it was Fleury's first Vegas Golden Knights jersey.

Rick Harrison, one of the owners of the shop, and staffer Austin "Chumlee" Russell took the customer to the Golden Knights' practice rink, where they met up with Flower.

Fleury examined the jersey and recognized it as the one he wore at the expansion draft in 2017.

"It's got my signature," the former Penguins goalie said as he flipped the jersey over. "It's the jersey I wore throughout the day. It's got my initial on the fighting strap."

After verifying the jersey, Fleury took to the ice to help teach Chumlee how to be a goalie.

The series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the History channel.

The full episode can be viewed on the History channel's website .