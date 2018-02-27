Filmmakers invited to enter Moon Community Access Television film festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Moon Community Access Television is accepting entries from local and regional filmmakers for the 2018 Kenny Ross Film Festival, to be held May 19.

The festival is open to films of any length and genre, which must be submitted in DVD format.

Submissions of short and feature films in categories including animation, documentary and narrative will be rated on a point system by a panel of judges. Grand prizes will be awarded for both best feature film and best short film.

The highest-scoring film in each subcategory also will receive a prize. Prizes will total more than $4,000.

“The Film Festival is a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their work,” said Allison Eastham, director of programming at MCA-TV, in a release. “With the extensive educational opportunities in our region, our community is booming with talented and artistic individuals and we want to not only recognize their talent, but also to be an outlet for their creativity.”

MCA-TV began the film festival in 2008, receiving more than 70 entries from almost 50 applicants in the inaugural year. The festival ran through 2011 and was revived in 2016.

MCA-TV is a community-based network of public access, educational and governmental programming owned and operated by the Township of Moon. MCA-TV is shown locally on Comcast channel 14 and Verizon Fios channel 35 and to households in Moon, Coraopolis, Crescent, Findlay, Neville, North Fayette and communities north and west of Pittsburgh on Verizon.

Entrance fee is $15 per film until April 1, then $20 per film until the submission period ends at 5 p.m. May 1.

Details: mca-tv.org/filmfest

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.