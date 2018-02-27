Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

HBO documentary shines light on lack of rape kit testing

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
HBO will premier the documentary 'I Am Evidence,' a look at the many untested rape kits across the country, on April 16. A free screening will be held at Rodef Shalom Congregation in Pittsburgh on March 10.

Actress Mariska Hargitay is producer of the new HBO documentary 'I Am Evidence,' which looks at rape survivors' stories and the high number of untested rape kits across the country.

A free advance screening of the HBO documentary "I Am Evidence" will be at 6 p.m. March 10 at Rodef Shalom Congregation, 4905 Fifth Ave., in Oakland.

Produced by actress Mariska Hargitay , a regular on the NBC drama series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the documentary exposes the alarming number (hundreds of thousands, the film notes) of untested rape kits in the U.S.

It tells the stories of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years, following them as they navigate their way through the criminal justice system, often learning that the system is broken, according to a release.

The film also shows a disturbing pattern of treatment of sexual assault survivors in the legal system, the release states.

Following the screening, those attending can meet co-director and producer Trish Adlesic and participate in a panel discussion.

The screening is co-sponsored by the National Association of Social Workers , Pennsylvania Chapter, and Cognitive Behavior Institute , an outpatient behavioral health practice with offices in Cranberry, Mt. Lebanon and Monroeville.

The film will premiere April 16 on HBO.

Register at: eventbrite.com/e/i-am-evidence-hbo-pittsburgh-prescreening-tickets

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

