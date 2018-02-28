Former Hempfield woman's chance at 'Jeopardy!' airs Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Who is - Sarah Norris? That's me."

With that simple video introduction, phrased in "Jeopardy!" format, the former Hempfield resident teases her March 1 appearance on the popular game show.

Norris, 31, now of Minneapolis, Minn., appears on the show's website with other contestants competing this week.

Her outcome, however, remains a secret. Contestants sign releases, she says, that they will not disclose their final status prior to their appearance — or appearances.

"What fun would that be? Even if you don't do well, you still want people to watch," Norris says.

A 2004 graduate of Hempfield Area High School, Norris grew up watching "Jeopardy!" with her family.

"I've always loved it," she recalls.

Now a technical writer for SAP in Minneapolis, Norris holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University, and a master's of science in journalism from Northwestern University.

Her resume includes stints as a former Tribune-Review intern and newspaper reporter in Michigan.

During high school, Norris was quiz team captain for three years, and appeared on local quiz program "Hometown High Q" three times.

She calls competing on the popular game show, which is broadcast locally at 7 p.m. on WPXI-Channel 11, a lifelong dream.

Getting there began with an online test in November, 2016.

"You don't get any indication of how you've done," she says.

So many online forums dedicated to the game exist that she was able to find answers to her questions and determine she did well.

She says if would-be contestants are not contacted within 12 months, they can try again.

More exciting than nerve wracking

Norris's call came in May, followed by an in-person interview, and paper test, in Minneapolis.

A mock round with two other candidates follows, she says, to see, how one might perform on television.

"A couple of people in my audition had done it two or three times," Norris says.

In November, she was asked to fly to Los Angeles for a December recording of the show.

"I got lucky. Part of it is luck of the draw. ... There is a luck element to getting called," she says.

Contestants are asked to block off two full days for possible filming.

"They film five episodes a day," Norris says.

Boyfriend Noah Blon traveled with her, and filled her in on a lot of the days' events.

"I keep saying I can't wait to watch because I forgot a lot of it. Adrenaline is very high," she says.

This has been my first round of Jeopardy! contestant tweets. Tune in to see me play on Thursday! ☺ — Sarah Norris (@sarahnorris) February 27, 2018

Norris says she practiced a great deal in advance, but learned she was not the only one.

"You walk into a room with 15 other people exactly like you," she says, laughing.

And the buzzer contestants ring in on can't be practiced.

Manually controlled until host Alex Trebek completes a question, it requires a podium light indicator before a guess can be made.

Trebek, she says, remains off set until a game round begins.

"He is very nice. He has a very dry sense of humor. He comes out and talks to the audience during breaks. He's very funny. I think he comes across in person like he does on the show," Norris says.

She is promoting her appearance on social media, and hopes to watch Thursday's episode with colleagues in Minneapolis, where it airs at 4:30 p.m.

Her parents, Susan and James Norris of Hempfield Township, will view the evening airing.

A self-professed foodie who loves to travel, Norris has a plan should her future include a windfall.

"There is this book called '1,000 Foods to Eat Before You Die,' " she says, laughing.

