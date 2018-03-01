Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Review: Spy thriller 'Red Sparrow' never rises above pulp

Stephanie Merry | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

The timing couldn't be better for "Red Sparrow" to sweep into theaters with its story of a Russian spy and an American spy trying to outwit one another.

As one character in the thriller declares, "The Cold War never ended." No kidding.

Jennifer Lawrence assumes a Russian accent to play Dominika Egorova, a star ballerina whose dancing career is cut short after she suffers a sickening injury on stage. She lives with her mother (Joely Richardson), an invalid who requires frequent monitoring, but Dominika's apartment and her mom's care are both paid for by the Bolshoi, which bows out after the injury.

That means the young woman has to find a way to make money fast. In a moment of desperation, she agrees to help her leering uncle Vanya (Matthias Schoenaerts), a Soviet intelligence officer, on one mission.

The assignment unexpectedly ends in an assassination. Since no witnesses outside the intelligence agency can be allowed to live, Dominika has a choice that's really no choice at all: Die or go to school to become a "sparrow." She chooses the latter before realizing that it's really, as she puts it, "whore school."

Cat-and-mouse

On Day One she's ordered to strip in front of her classmates, which is hardly the worst of it. The curriculum of pornographic films plus more, well, hands-on activities, teaches the arts of seduction and manipulation, and Dominika excels despite loathing every second of it.

"Your body belongs to the state," the stern headmistress (Charlotte Rampling) informs her.

And we haven't even gotten to the cat-and-mouse game yet. That's the chief problem with "Red Sparrow."

The film squeezes in so much backstory from the novel it's based on, by former CIA operative Jason Matthews, that it has to rush through the real conflict after Dominika is sent to Budapest and ordered to seduce American spy Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton). Her mission is to uncover the identity of a mole who's almost certainly a high-ranking Russian intelligence officer.

By then, there's no time to develop the pair's relationship. What was a steamy battle of wits in the novel looks more like a chemistry-free charade on-screen. Instead of character development the audience gets torture galore, whether it's Dominika being doused with freezing water while naked and tied to a chair or a particularly sadistic character flaying someone alive.

Identity crisis

"Red Sparrow" has the nudity and sex of an erotic thriller and the stomach-churning gore of a slasher flick, but it also strives to be more than a genre movie. Despite stylish direction by Francis Lawrence and hints of deeper themes about female agency in a world dominated by callous men, the movie never really rises above pulp.

Meanwhile, the top-notch cast of mostly British actors, including Jeremy Irons and Ciarán Hinds, have varying degrees of success with the Russian accents, which is just one more distraction in a movie teeming with them. It's hard to overlook, for example, the sheer number of sexual assaults Dominika is subjected to or the way the camera ogles its female lead with the same discomfiting gaze as her perverted boss.

Lawrence still makes the most of a movie that doesn't always live up to her talents, although it does redeem itself somewhat with a satisfying conclusion. Whether it's worth sitting through graphic skin removal, though, will be a matter of personal preference.

Stephanie Merry is a Washington Post writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me