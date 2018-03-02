Your guide to watching the Oscars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Oscars kick off at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC, and we're here to help the more than 35 million of you who will watch, get prepared.

HOW TO WATCH

The show is scheduled to air from 8 to 11 p.m. on ABC, but usually goes a little longer, so set your DVRs accordingly.

Several subscription-based TV streaming services, including Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and PlayStation Vue, will stream the Oscars via ABC.

Pre-shows:

"Countdown to the Oscars, Live!: 1-4 p.m. ABC. "The View" co-host Paula Faris and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly host this new special, live from the red carpet, which will revisit unforgettable moments from Oscars past and features a first look inside the new Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences museum.

"E! Live from the Red Carpet": 5-7 p.m. Interview on the red carpet, hosted by Ryan Seacrest

"Oscars Opening Ceremony": 6:30-8 p.m., ABC. Interviews with the nominees, presenters, and performers arriving on the red carpet, hosted by "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan

"Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2018": 7-8 p.m., E!

GET THE APP

Official Oscars app: Gives viewers different vantage points from the ceremony including: thank you cam, backstage cam, control room cam and press room cam.

E! News app: With the E! Live 360 experience, you can switch between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam or the Fashion Cam, starting at 5 p.m.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

ALL THAT SPARKLES

This artist rendering released by Swarovski shows a crystal design for the stage at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Photo by AP

There will be half a million Swarovski crystals on the Dolby Theater stage for every year the Oscars have been presented. That's 45 million crystals in honor of Oscar's 90th year. Production designer Derek McLane said that the design incorporates various eras of film history and is meant to evoke a sense of Hollywood glamor.

MORE #TIMESUP

The organizers of Time's Up say the movement to eradicate discrimination in the workplace will have a presence at Sunday's Oscar show, but there are no plans for a red-carpet dress code. Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, actresses Laura Dern and Tessa Thompson, producer Katie McGrath and attorney Nina Shaw stressed in interviews this week that while Time's Up made a splashy appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, with most women wearing black and several actresses walking the red carpet with activists, the movement is bigger and broader than awards shows.

POLITICAL STATEMENTS

In the season of political red carpets, the Oscars will have a similar theme: gun control. Everytown for Gun Safety, Michael Bloomberg's gun control advocacy group, will provide celebrities with anti-gun violence pins, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

NO MORE MISTAKES

Jimmy Kimmel participates in the "Jimmy Kimmel Live and 90th Oscars" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., in January. Kimmel says he wants to keep people laughing and let winners set the agenda for Sunday's Oscars ceremony. Photo by AP

Host Jimmy Kimmel is almost certain to joke about last year's best picture mix-up that resulted in "La La Land" being announced as best picture instead of the real winner, "Moonlight." In a recent interview with People, Kimmel said it was Denzel Washington who helped him find his bearings in the midst of the tricky situation. "I strolled up onstage, looked around to see what was happening and made a couple of jokes to try to settle things down," Kimmel said. "Denzel Washington actually gave me a signal to let the guys from 'Moonlight' speak, which made sense. Luckily Denzel was thinking, because I really wasn't. … It was like I was walking around in a dream."

AN AWARD DO-OVER

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will be back to announce Best Picture at the Oscars Sunday night after last year's disaster, according to TMZ. The return will be a redemption story for the two, who majorly flubbed the announcement in 2017 when they declared "La La Land" the big winner of the night, rather than the correct "Moonlight."

