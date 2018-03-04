Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Oscars' red carpet drama comes in red, neutrals

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Mira Sorvino, from left, Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek arrive at the Oscars
Mira Sorvino, from left, Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek
Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars
Rita Moreno
Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Oscars
Lindsey Vonn
Mirai Nagasu, left, and Adam Rippon arrive at the Oscars
Mirai Nagasu, left, and Adam Rippon
Allison Janney arrives at the Oscars
Allison Janney
Gina Rodriguez arrives at the Oscars
Gina Rodriguez
Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars
Sofia Carson
Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars
Margot Robbie
Jennifer Lawrence poses at the Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence
Emily Blunt arrives at the Oscars
Emily Blunt
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the Oscars
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Oscars
Tiffany Haddish
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars
Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars
Lupita Nyong'o
Greta Gerwig arrives at the Oscars
Greta Gerwig
Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Oscars
Saoirse Ronan
Chelsea Peretti, left, and Jordan Peele arrive at the Oscars
Chelsea Peretti, left, and Jordan Peele
Jane Fonda arrives at the Oscars
Jane Fonda
Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars
Emma Stone
Adam Rippon arrives at the Oscars
Adam Rippon

Looks in neutrals, reds and purples brought the drama Sunday on the Oscars carpet at Hollywood's biggest fashion show.

Salma Hayek looked like exotic royalty in a custom Gucci gown in lilac. It was heavily jeweled and had a busy, ruffled tiered skirt. Rita Moreno, meanwhile, honored Academy Awards history by donning the same gown (with a bold patterned full skirt) she wore in 1962, when she won an Oscar for “West Side Story.”

“It's been hanging in my closet this whole time,” Moreno told The Associated Press.

Among the walkers in Los Angeles were a few recently returned Olympians, including skier Lindsey Vonn in a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she chose a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue.

Allison Williams of “Get Out” went for neutral. So did Gina Rodriguez in a nude sheath with silver embellishment, a plunging neckline and full princess skirt, courtesy of Zuhair Murad.

Among those in red was Allison Janney of “I, Tonya,” in long sleeves that fell to the ground. Sofia Carson wore a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker. Meryl Streep also wore red, a deep plunge at the neck. Last year's best actress Emma Stone chose skinny trousers and a pink-belted, red tuxedo jacket.

The purple peeps also included presenter Ashley Judd, who went strapless in a dark shade by Badgley Mischka, accompanied by diamond strands.

There was an abundance of white, including fitted looks worn by Margot Robbie, Jane Fonda, Laura Dern (in Calvin Klein) and Mary J. Blige. One actress, Taraji P. Henson, was all leg in ethereal black with a high slit.

Among the standout guys: “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele, in a creamy white tuxedo jacket, and Chadwick Boseman, who honored his kingly T'Challa character in “Black Panther” with a long embellished coat.

Boseman's co-star, Lupita Nyong'o, repped Wakanda in royal, one-sleeved gold with a studded sash element that had black detailing.

One of the evening's brightest pops of color came on Viola Davis in electric pink from the Michael Kors Collection, hoops in her ears and a clutch to match. “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan wore soft pink from Calvin Klein, while Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the coming of age film, offered another bright pop — hers in marigold yellow.

