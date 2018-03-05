Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Pittsburgh area shares pride on social media of Frances McDormand's Oscar win

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, March 5, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
A billboard congratulating actress and Monessen High School alumna Frances McDormand is seen Friday Feb. 23, 2018 located on Route 70 near Monessen.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A billboard congratulating actress and Monessen High School alumna Frances McDormand is seen Friday Feb. 23, 2018 located on Route 70 near Monessen.

Updated 3 hours ago

Many in Southwestern Pennsylvania were bursting with pride Sunday night after Monessen native Frances McDormand won an Oscar for best actress.

The 1975 Monessen High School graduate won the honor for her performance of an angry mother seeking justice in her daughter's murder in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

A billboard on Interstate 70 near Monessen congratulated McDormand on her accomplishments last month. The billboard said: "One Billboard, One Monessen Alumna, One Frances McDormand. Congratulations!"

Local social media reaction to her win went beyond the billboard, which was seen in late February.

McDormand had a memorable acceptance speech Sunday when she asked all other female nominees to stand up in the audience.McDormand was born in Chicago and adopted by her Canadian-born parents, who moved her and two siblings to the Pittsburgh area. She earned her bachelor of arts in theater at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, before attending Yale University for her master of fine arts.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

