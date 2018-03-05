Pittsburgh area shares pride on social media of Frances McDormand's Oscar win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many in Southwestern Pennsylvania were bursting with pride Sunday night after Monessen native Frances McDormand won an Oscar for best actress.

The 1975 Monessen High School graduate won the honor for her performance of an angry mother seeking justice in her daughter's murder in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

A billboard on Interstate 70 near Monessen congratulated McDormand on her accomplishments last month. The billboard said: "One Billboard, One Monessen Alumna, One Frances McDormand. Congratulations!"

Local social media reaction to her win went beyond the billboard, which was seen in late February.

Frances McDormand. Force of nature. And the pride of Monessen, PA and Bethany College in WV, alma mater of my parents. — Chuck Greenberg (@chuckgreenberg) March 5, 2018

Goddess bless Frances McDormand, the pride of Monessen High! https://t.co/fIyazzxgG9 — Sue Bell (@ciaobellas_sue) March 5, 2018

My mom just said "Frances McDormand really looks like someone from Monessen" #oscars #yinzer — Caitlin (@caitap) March 5, 2018

FRANCES MCDORMAND IS A QUEEN AND SHE SHALL BE BELOVED FOR ALL TIME ❤️✊ #oscars #burghproud #monessen #SheGotSomethinToSay — Emily D (@officialpuckpie) March 5, 2018

McDormand had a memorable acceptance speech Sunday when she asked all other female nominees to stand up in the audience.McDormand was born in Chicago and adopted by her Canadian-born parents, who moved her and two siblings to the Pittsburgh area. She earned her bachelor of arts in theater at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va., 50 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, before attending Yale University for her master of fine arts.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.