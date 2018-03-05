Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Emoji Movie' claims 4 Razzies, Tom Cruise lands worst actor

Chris Pastrick | Monday, March 5, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's 'The Emoji Movie.'
Sony Pictures Animation
Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's 'The Emoji Movie.'

Updated 8 hours ago

Every year, Hollywood comes together to celebrate the best in cinema. And every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards honor the worst.

This year, it was "The Emoji Movie" that claimed the most Razzies (as it's more commonly known) by taking home four of the golden statues, including worst picture, screenplay and director — Anthony (Tony) Leondis.

Tom Cruise was given the worst actor nod, for his role in "The Mummy." Tyler Perry picked up the worst actress prize for his performance in "Boo 2: A Medea Halloween."

"Fifty Shades Darker" ended up taking home prizes for worst supporting actress — Kim Basinger — and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

In the worst supporting actor category, the winner was Mel Gibson for his role in "Daddy's Home 2."

For worst screen combo, the prize went to "Any Two Obnoxious Emojis" in "The Emoji Movie."

While most of the winners are chosen by more than 1,000 voting members from more than 26 countries, one Razzie was awarded by fans: The Razzie/Rotten Tomatoes Award for the Razzie nominee "So Bad You Loved It!," which went to "Baywatch." Dwayne Johnson, one of the film's stars, took it in good humor and tweeted his acceptance speech.

Winners receive a $4.97 gold spray-painted berry trophy.

Related Content
Razzie Awards: 'List of shame' has snubs, surprises and strangeness 
The nominees for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced Jan. 22, and the list of shame included multiple nods for "Transformers: The Last ...
