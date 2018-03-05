'Emoji Movie' claims 4 Razzies, Tom Cruise lands worst actor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every year, Hollywood comes together to celebrate the best in cinema. And every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards honor the worst.

This year, it was "The Emoji Movie" that claimed the most Razzies (as it's more commonly known) by taking home four of the golden statues, including worst picture, screenplay and director — Anthony (Tony) Leondis.

Tom Cruise was given the worst actor nod, for his role in "The Mummy." Tyler Perry picked up the worst actress prize for his performance in "Boo 2: A Medea Halloween."

"Fifty Shades Darker" ended up taking home prizes for worst supporting actress — Kim Basinger — and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

In the worst supporting actor category, the winner was Mel Gibson for his role in "Daddy's Home 2."

For worst screen combo, the prize went to "Any Two Obnoxious Emojis" in "The Emoji Movie."

While most of the winners are chosen by more than 1,000 voting members from more than 26 countries, one Razzie was awarded by fans: The Razzie/Rotten Tomatoes Award for the Razzie nominee "So Bad You Loved It!," which went to "Baywatch." Dwayne Johnson, one of the film's stars, took it in good humor and tweeted his acceptance speech.

It's the #Oscars and Hollywood's biggest night! So let me go ahead and take this "L" right on the chin for Baywatch. Win some, lose some.. but hey, that's the way love goes. @RazzieAwards #Baywatch #AndTheWinnerLosesOn pic.twitter.com/2ICyzfVHSV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2018

Winners receive a $4.97 gold spray-painted berry trophy.