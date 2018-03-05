Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Love it or hate it? There's no in between on the 'Roseanne' reboot

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Monday, March 5, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
The cast of the 'Roseanne' reboot
Google Images
The cast of the 'Roseanne' reboot
Laurie Metcalf (left), Roseanne Barr and John Goodman participate in the 'Roseanne' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Laurie Metcalf (left), Roseanne Barr and John Goodman participate in the 'Roseanne' panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Updated 40 minutes ago

The world got a peek at the Conner family — 20 years later — as ABC used the platform of the Oscars to give a big plug to its revival of "Roseanne."

According to variety.com, the network unveiled the first extended trailer for the series that bows March 27. The clips depict the reunited and expanded Connor family in the familiar surroundings of Roseanne and Dan Conner's lived-in home.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other stars of the original "Roseanne" will be back. The original series ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

But to say reaction was mixed — major understatement.

