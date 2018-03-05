Love it or hate it? There's no in between on the 'Roseanne' reboot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The world got a peek at the Conner family — 20 years later — as ABC used the platform of the Oscars to give a big plug to its revival of "Roseanne."

According to variety.com, the network unveiled the first extended trailer for the series that bows March 27. The clips depict the reunited and expanded Connor family in the familiar surroundings of Roseanne and Dan Conner's lived-in home.

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other stars of the original "Roseanne" will be back. The original series ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

The countdown is on. ❤️ this Tweet and we'll remind you to watch the premiere of #Roseanne on March 27th. pic.twitter.com/wx0Oe0tfex — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 5, 2018

But to say reaction was mixed — major understatement.

the new Roseanne actually looks good, I'm kinda excited! — Hannah (@hannahhardt) March 5, 2018

Am I the only one not excited about the Roseanne reboot? — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) March 5, 2018

#Roseanne and Her TV Family Deliver Laughs in New Reboot Trailer: 'I Thought You Were Dead!' https://t.co/2gLSQWaYK4 — People (@people) March 5, 2018

'The family that looks like us' is a gross, bad way to promote Roseanne. Rethink that, ABC. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018

Hey Roseanne, Ya pretty much dissed every person who isn't on board with Trump. Who u seem to love. Great. He can watch your show. I'm not. EVER. #BoycottRoseanne — Yvette Hoffman (@radiochick841) March 5, 2018

Roseanne reboot looks sad and bad — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 5, 2018