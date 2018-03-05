Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Adam West, Della Reese, Glen Campbell and more left out of Oscars 'In Memoriam'

New York Daily News | Monday, March 5, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City.
Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City.

Updated 4 hours ago

A number of prominent performers who died within the past year were notably excluded from the "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars.

The star of TV's "Batman" Adam West, singer and actress Della Reese and longtime musician and TV host Glen Campbell were among the stars who did not get mentioned during the emotional segment.

David Cassidy, who starred on "The Partridge Family," and John Mahoney of "Frasier" were also left out, as were Robert Guillaume, "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" star Frank Vincent, "Animal House" actor Stephen Furst and "Dick Van Dyke Show" actress and longtime entertainer Rose Marie.

Former best supporting actress recipient Dorothy Malone also was excluded. She won that honor in 1956 for her performance in "Written in the Wind."

Directors Tobe Hooper ("Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist") and Lewis Gilbert, who received an Oscar nomination for "Alfie" in 1967, also did not appear.

The annual "In Memoriam" segment featured tributes to a bevy of stars who died since last year's show, such as Glenne Headly, James Bond actor Roger Moore and actress and director Jeanne Moreau.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder provided the music for the segment with a live rendition of "Room at the Top" by late rock icon Tom Petty.

The omissions of West, who died in June at 88, and others were quickly pointed out on social media by a number of fans.

"That was a beautiful tribute to some incredible artists, but where was Adam West?! That man gave so much to the world of film, TV, pop culture and comic books," wrote Twitter user Michael Patterson.

TV One host Roland Martin tweeted, "Hey @TheAcademy! How did you forget Robert Guillaume and Della Reese in your In Memoriam? They were both in movies!"

Guillaume died in October at 89, and Reese died the following month at the age of 86.

Mahoney — who portrayed the beloved father of the titular character on "Frasier" but also appeared in films — died four weeks before the Oscars at 77.

Campbell, who died in August at 81, was widely known for his television and music work but was nominated for the best original song Oscar just three years ago for "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," which appeared in his documentary "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."

The In Memoriam section did include one of Pittsburgh's favorites, George Romero.

Correction: March 5, 2018

This story has been updated to correct a misspelling of "The Partridge Family."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me