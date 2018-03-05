Adam West, Della Reese, Glen Campbell and more left out of Oscars 'In Memoriam'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A number of prominent performers who died within the past year were notably excluded from the "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars.

The star of TV's "Batman" Adam West, singer and actress Della Reese and longtime musician and TV host Glen Campbell were among the stars who did not get mentioned during the emotional segment.

David Cassidy, who starred on "The Partridge Family," and John Mahoney of "Frasier" were also left out, as were Robert Guillaume, "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" star Frank Vincent, "Animal House" actor Stephen Furst and "Dick Van Dyke Show" actress and longtime entertainer Rose Marie.

Wait a minute did the #Oscars #InMemoriam really forget to include Bill Paxton, Della Reese, John Mahoney, Adam West and Jerry Van Dyke? — Audrey Hepburn (@SoAudreyHepburn) March 5, 2018

Jim Nabors didn't have a huge movie career, but he really couldn't have been included for two seconds in the #Oscars #InMemoriam section? https://t.co/UvjqVYbJ34 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 5, 2018

Former best supporting actress recipient Dorothy Malone also was excluded. She won that honor in 1956 for her performance in "Written in the Wind."

Directors Tobe Hooper ("Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist") and Lewis Gilbert, who received an Oscar nomination for "Alfie" in 1967, also did not appear.

A HORROR filmmaker @RealGDT won Best Director & Best film. A HORROR filmmaker @JordanPeele won best screenplay. But they forgot the director who made the greatest HORROR film of all time #TobeHooper We won't forget #InMemoriam #TCM pic.twitter.com/oNiBmaAvSB — Elric (@Elrickane) March 5, 2018

The annual "In Memoriam" segment featured tributes to a bevy of stars who died since last year's show, such as Glenne Headly, James Bond actor Roger Moore and actress and director Jeanne Moreau.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder provided the music for the segment with a live rendition of "Room at the Top" by late rock icon Tom Petty.

The omissions of West, who died in June at 88, and others were quickly pointed out on social media by a number of fans.

"That was a beautiful tribute to some incredible artists, but where was Adam West?! That man gave so much to the world of film, TV, pop culture and comic books," wrote Twitter user Michael Patterson.

TV One host Roland Martin tweeted, "Hey @TheAcademy! How did you forget Robert Guillaume and Della Reese in your In Memoriam? They were both in movies!"

Guillaume died in October at 89, and Reese died the following month at the age of 86.

Mahoney — who portrayed the beloved father of the titular character on "Frasier" but also appeared in films — died four weeks before the Oscars at 77.

Campbell, who died in August at 81, was widely known for his television and music work but was nominated for the best original song Oscar just three years ago for "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," which appeared in his documentary "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."

The In Memoriam section did include one of Pittsburgh's favorites, George Romero.

Correction: March 5, 2018

This story has been updated to correct a misspelling of "The Partridge Family."