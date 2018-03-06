PBS documentary on Mister Rogers debuts tonight

"Mister Rogers: It's You I Like" will debut at 8 p.m. today on WQED and PBS stations across the country.

Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton will narrate the 50th anniversary tribute to the late Fred Rogers and his beloved children's program, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Keaton worked on the show as a stagehand in the early 1970s.

Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, John Lithgow and Esperanza Spalding are among the celebrity admirers who will share their memories of the show that debuted Feb. 19, 1968.

He is my hero https://t.co/XJSwjfgl5o — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 6, 2018

Famed musicians Yo Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, who both appeared on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," also are featured. Cast members and Pittsburgh icons Joe Negri (Handyman Negri) and David Newell (Mr. McFeely) share personal stories about Rogers, as does Joanne Rogers, his widow.

Mister Rogers: It's You I Like, premieres on @PBS ​ TONIGHT, 3/6 at 8/7 CT (check local listings). The star-studded retrospective pays tribute to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, which debuted in 1968. Joanne Rogers recalls her favorite song that her husband wrote. #MisterRogers50 pic.twitter.com/du7Hvbd9Tg — Fred Rogers Company (@FredRogersCo) March 6, 2018

"He saw himself as a communicator and not a teacher. In fact, there's a story I'll tell you about that how he communicated," Newell said in an interview with Tribune News Service. "He once was at a child-care center observing children as part of his education. And they had a tradition of parents coming in and showing the children each week what they did for a living, the parents. And one father came in who was a sculptor, and he brought this clay and then put it right down in front of the children and just started to make projects — not telling children what to do but just doing it with such love and passion.

Who will be this generation's #misterrogers ? We need you... pic.twitter.com/bVN0M5xEQl — Ryan Wilkins (@RyanWilkins) February 24, 2018

"And Fred always said he sort of modeled what he did from that. He said that attitudes are caught, not taught. And I think that's what Fred did on the program. He would show children places and topics and let them catch it. He never sort of spelled it out . But that was very unique, I thought. And he was the real thing, I can tell you that. It came from inside. There was a true passion, and we were all glad to be part of that passion."

Fred Rogers, a Latrobe native, died in 2003.

Cleaning up some old boxes from my parents house and came across this letter from #MisterRogers . My first interaction with a famous person, but he felt like my best friend at 5 years old. @FredRogersCo pic.twitter.com/FrjXp1fFAo — Dave Leslie (@d_leslie5) March 3, 2018

Listen to this. We all need some love and hope right now. #MisterRogers https://t.co/PjxF53dHgt — USA (@SarahThyre) February 21, 2018