Movies/TV

EGADS! Songwriter Lopez first to become double EGOT winner

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez pose in the press room with the Oscar for Original Song during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
AFP/Getty Images
Think you're accomplished? Think you've conquered the world?

Well, next to songwriter Robert Lopez, you're just a slacker.

On Sunday, Lopez became the first person to become a double EGOT — winning at least two Emmys, Grammys, Tonys and Oscars. Only 12 people have done this once, but Lopez is the first to double up.

This year, Lopez and and his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, took home the Oscar trophy for best original song for "Remember Me," from the film "Coco." They previously won the same award for "Let It Go" from "Frozen."

His other awards:

• Two Daytime Emmys for songs from the children's show "Wonder Pets" in 2008 and 2010

• Three Grammys: Best song and best soundtrack for visual media for "Frozen" in 2015 and best musical theater album for "The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording" in 2012

• Three Tonys: Best book and best original score for a musical for "The Book of Mormon" and best original score for "Avenue Q" in 2004.

And he's only 43. So just imagine what his numbers will look like in 20 years.

The other 11 EGOT winners are unlikely to top him at this point.

Only five are still alive: Actress Rita Moreno, composter Jonathan Tunick, actor/director Mel Brooks, actress Whoopi Goldberg and producer Scott Rudin.

The other six are: Composer Richard Rodgers, actresses Helen Hayes and Audrey Hepburn, actor John Gielgud, composer Marvin Hamlisch, and director/writer Mike Nichols.

