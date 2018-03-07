Look for Leslie Odom Jr. in Pittsburgh, filming CBS murder-mystery series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Look for actors Leslie Odom Jr. and John Carroll Lynch around town as the CBS All Access series “$1” begins shooting around Pittsburgh in late March.

The series is a mystery set in a small post-recession rust belt town, where a $1 bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a multiple murder. According to Variety, Odom Jr. — a Tony and Grammy award-winner for the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” — will portray charismatic newcomer Randall Abatsy, known for his charitable work and lavish theme parties.

Odom was recently seen in the 20th Century Fox's “Murder on the Orient Express” and had recurring roles on NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and CBS' “Persons of Interest,” among others.

Lynch will portray the beloved Bud Carl, known as “Pop” to employees of his family business, Carl Steel.

Lynch's credits include FX's “American Horror Story,” AMC's “The Walking Dead” and ABC's “The Drew Carey Show” and films like “Zodiac” and “Fargo.”

The cast also includes Nathaniel Martello-White (BBC miniseries “Collateral”), Philip Ettinger (“Girls,” “The Good Wife” and “The Closer”), Gracie Lawrence (“Brighton Beach Memoirs” on Broadway) and Grammy Award-winning country singer Sturgill Simpson in his acting debut.

CBS Television Studios will produce “$1.” Craig Zobel will direct all episodes and executive produce.

Executive producers will be Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content, Alexandre Dauman, Rafael Yglesias and Jason Mosberg.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.