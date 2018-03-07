Local actors needed for 'Mindhunter' Season 2, filming again in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Locals have another chance to be part of the Netflix crime drama “Mindhunter.”

The Pittsburgh Film Office has announced an open casting call for Season 2 of the original series that will once again film in the area.

Photos will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. March 16 in the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way in Ross Township.

Paid background actors and featured background actors are needed for parts ranging from FBI agents, detectives and prison guards to students, bartenders and hippies.

“Groovy hair from the late 1970s” is a plus, according to the film office.

Much of the first season of “Mindhunter,” starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents probing the minds of serial killers, was shot in 2016 at several locations in Western Pennsylvania, including Tarentum, Vandergrift, McKeesport and Canonsburg.

Season 2 will be directed by David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “House of Cards,” “Gone Girl”), who directed four episodes of the first season.

Those who are interested but are unable to make the open call can email two photos to mindhuntercasting@gmail.com.

Details: pghfilm.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.