Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Local actors needed for 'Mindhunter' Season 2, filming again in Pittsburgh

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
'Mindhunter,' the Netflix serial killer drama starring Jonathan Groff, will return to Western Pennsylvania to film its second season.
npr.org
'Mindhunter,' the Netflix serial killer drama starring Jonathan Groff, will return to Western Pennsylvania to film its second season.

Updated 6 hours ago

Locals have another chance to be part of the Netflix crime drama “Mindhunter.”

The Pittsburgh Film Office has announced an open casting call for Season 2 of the original series that will once again film in the area.

Photos will be taken from 4 to 7 p.m. March 16 in the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way in Ross Township.

Paid background actors and featured background actors are needed for parts ranging from FBI agents, detectives and prison guards to students, bartenders and hippies.

“Groovy hair from the late 1970s” is a plus, according to the film office.

Much of the first season of “Mindhunter,” starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as FBI agents probing the minds of serial killers, was shot in 2016 at several locations in Western Pennsylvania, including Tarentum, Vandergrift, McKeesport and Canonsburg.

Season 2 will be directed by David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “House of Cards,” “Gone Girl”), who directed four episodes of the first season.

Those who are interested but are unable to make the open call can email two photos to mindhuntercasting@gmail.com.

Details: pghfilm.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me