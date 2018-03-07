Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Tips from Mark Cuban on how to pitch at 'Shark Tank' casting call in Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec are the 'Sharks' on ABC's 'Shark Tank.' (Photo from ABC/Patrick Ecclesine)
Sharpen your pitches Pittsburgh.

"Shark Tank" is holding an open casting call on March 28 at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

"Come prepared to wow and dazzle us," the ABC show's casting team wrote on its website.

On "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs pitch their products and companies to a panel of celebrity investors including Mt. Lebanon native Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Come prepared to sell the producers on not only how amazing your business is, but also how amazing you are as an entrepreneur," Cuban said in an email to the Tribune-Review. "Be honest, be yourself, and have fun."

Cuban doubted he'd be in town for the casting call. Celebrity investors do not participate in open casting calls, according to the show.

This will be the show's first stop in Pittsburgh , according to Rivers Casino's website.

"We're always on the hunt for entrepreneurs with an exciting business or product who are full of passion and personality," Mindy Zemrak, supervising casting producer of "Shark Tank," said in a statement. "We've been hearing a lot about Pittsburgh lately, so it seems like the time is right to come and see what all the excitement is about."

At an open casting call, entrepreneurs can give a one-minute pitch to a member of the show's casting team, not the on-air investor panel.

The show will distribute wristbands from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and pitches start at 10 a.m. As long as you get a wristband, you will be allowed to pitch. People can begin lining up at Rivers Casino at 8 a.m.

More information on open casting calls is available here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

