Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'The Karate Kid' villain returns in YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
Johnny Lawrence, the karate 'bad boy' from the original Karate Kid movie, is set to return in the YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai.'
YouTube
Johnny Lawrence, the karate 'bad boy' from the original Karate Kid movie, is set to return in the YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai.'
Johnny Lawrence (Willliam Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) face each other again in the upcoming YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai.'
YouTube
Johnny Lawrence (Willliam Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) face each other again in the upcoming YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai.'
Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) as they were when they faced off over 30 years ago in the finale of 'The Karate Kid.'
YouTube
Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) as they were when they faced off over 30 years ago in the finale of 'The Karate Kid.'

Updated 15 hours ago

Cobra Kai never dies.

It's time to go back to the dojo with "Cobra Kai," the latest sequel in the " Karate Kid " franchise.

No, not the one with Will Smith's kid . This YouTube Red series sees William Zabka reprise his role as Johnny Lawrence from the 1984 original, in which he faced off against Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio .

In the original movie, Johnny and his karate friends were either bullies to Daniel, who had moved to Los Angeles from Newark, N.J., or misguided by their teacher, or sensei, John Kreese, portrayed by Martin Kove , who ran the Cobra Kai dojo.

The new show is set 30 years after the events of the first movie, which ended with LaRusso defeating Lawrence at a karate tournament with the famous "crane technique," taught to him by his teacher, Mr. Miyagi, portrayed by the late Pat Morita .

According to Internet Movie Database, Cobra Kai "focuses on Johnny Lawrence reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, which causes his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso to be reignited."

In a trailer, Lawrence is heard echoing Kreese's words from the original, "We do not train to be merciful here. Mercy is for the weak."

He is also challenged by someone saying, "I just don't know why you'd ever want to bring back Cobra Kai."

It ends with LaRusso facing Lawrence, and proclaiming that they aren't done.

In the series, Lawrence takes on a student. And contrary to the original movie's famous "wax on, wax off" scene, he isn't as particular about how things get done.

YouTube Red is a paid streaming subscription service. It currently costs $9.99 per month.

The series is expected to premiere later this year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me