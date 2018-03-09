We just figured out 'Blue's Clues' and it's coming back with a new host
Updated 6 hours ago
This week Nickelodeon revealed it's reviving the popular educational children's series featuring a blue-spotted puppy named Blue. Twenty new episodes have been ordered, and filming will begin this summer, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Nickelodeon Will Revive #BluesClues https://t.co/Adldj9TlVn pic.twitter.com/zGPnPWa8Ti— RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) March 7, 2018
The show will boast a "refreshed signature look." Looking to be best pals with Blue? Nickelodeon is hosting an open casting call for a new host.
Nickelodeon Casting is searching for the new host of Blue's Clues! Register to secure your time at our April 14th open call here: https://t.co/YM6l40zdRF #BluesClues #BluesCluesOpenCall #NickelodeonCasting pic.twitter.com/iF5LLj27h5— Nickelodeon Casting (@nickelodeoncast) March 6, 2018
But you may have some pretty strong competition should you decide to go for it.
. @JohnCena auditioning to be the new #BluesClues host. pic.twitter.com/zuLXMCtHQ8— Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) March 6, 2018
Originally running from 1996 to 2006, the Emmy-nominated show — a hybrid of live-action and animation — chronicled the adventures of an animated dog named Blue who leaves clues for the show's host and the preschool audience to solve so that they can find out what Blue wants to do.
#BluesClues is coming back to Nickelodeon https://t.co/WwMaldbu8y pic.twitter.com/xiG9cL44ye— Variety (@Variety) March 7, 2018
She's baaaaaaack! #BluesClues— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 6, 2018
Nickelodeon is apparently remaking Blues CluesDon't step to me unless it includes the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/PihqeEgm79— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 7, 2018
Blue's Clues, which was syndicated around the world, was hosted by Steve Burns from 1996 until 2002, and by Donovan Patton until 2006.