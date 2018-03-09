Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

We just figured out 'Blue's Clues' and it's coming back with a new host

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 9, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

This week Nickelodeon revealed it's reviving the popular educational children's series featuring a blue-spotted puppy named Blue. Twenty new episodes have been ordered, and filming will begin this summer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show will boast a "refreshed signature look." Looking to be best pals with Blue? Nickelodeon is hosting an open casting call for a new host.

But you may have some pretty strong competition should you decide to go for it.

Originally running from 1996 to 2006, the Emmy-nominated show — a hybrid of live-action and animation — chronicled the adventures of an animated dog named Blue who leaves clues for the show's host and the preschool audience to solve so that they can find out what Blue wants to do.

Blue's Clues, which was syndicated around the world, was hosted by Steve Burns from 1996 until 2002, and by Donovan Patton until 2006.

