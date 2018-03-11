Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

One-time star 'American Idol' tries for a second act on ABC

Assocaited Press | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
This image released by ABC shows, from left, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan in New York. Richie, Perry and Bryan are the judges on the next season of 'American Idol,' premiering March 11 on ABC. (Eric Liebowitz/ABC via AP)
This image released by ABC shows, from left, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan in New York. Richie, Perry and Bryan are the judges on the next season of 'American Idol,' premiering March 11 on ABC. (Eric Liebowitz/ABC via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — In its heyday, “American Idol” dominated television and online chatter. It even inspired a New Yorker cartoonist.

“The voices in my head want to sing on ‘American Idol,” a patient confides to his shrink in a 2006 Leo Cullum panel, proof of its cultural imprint.

Two years after the singing contest ended its run on Fox amid dwindling ratings and steep production costs, it's getting the chance to prove itself again in an ABC version debuting 8 p.m. EST Sunday. In the early episodes, the show is marginally revised and instantly familiar.

This “American Idol” retains the show's original host, Ryan Seacrest, along with the same logo and production companies. Also intact is the goal of finding a music star — one such as Carrie Underwood, who built a blockbuster career after winning “Idol” in 2005 and whose voice-over opens the ABC show.

The reboot's early episodes include pre-taped auditions held in cities including New York; Savannah, Georgia; Los Angeles and New Orleans. We see, as before, crowds of would-be contestants eager to prove they have what it takes for a “golden ticket to Hollywood” and next-round tryouts.

“There's been a lot of talk about how is this show different,” Seacrest said at a news conference with next-generation judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “You've got three different faces. You have different contestants. But to change the show drastically in terms of format, I think, would be a mistake.”

(The show arrives under a (hash)MeToo shadow for Seacrest. A woman who worked as his wardrobe stylist at E! News nearly a decade ago suggested he engaged in inappropriate behavior, which Seacrest has denied. The E! channel said an investigation found insufficient evidence to support the claims.)

For the judges, the new “American Idol” represents a chance to put their stamp on a job held by a succession of celebrity panelists.

“I think we can inspire people and show people how it's done too, in our own way,” Bryan told The Associated Press.

Richie said the goal is to find more than a singer: “We are looking for an artist, and that's going to require our expertise.”

The judges also may help the contestants set new goals, Perry said.

“Some people, they don't know that there are other lanes in the freeway so it's not just pop stardom,” she said. “Maybe you're a Broadway star, maybe you're in voiceover, maybe you're gonna do jingles. Maybe you're a songwriter. ... There's so many different ways to go at it.”

What ABC wants is more predictable: Ratings proof that it made the right decision in reviving “American Idol,” which first debuted in 2002 with judges Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

It reigned as TV's No. 1 series for nine years, peaking with 30 million viewers an episode in 2006. By its last season the average audience had dipped to 11 million and skewed older, and NBC's “The Voice” surpassed it in popularity. In today's expanded field of cable and streaming options, however, an audience of 11 million would rank it among TV's top 20 shows.

“‘American Idol' is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” Channing Dungey, ABC entertainment president, said in announcing the reboot last spring. “ABC is the right home to re-ignite the fan base.”

It was Seacrest who hinted on Fox's May 2016 finale that there might be more “Idol” to come. “Good night, America. For now,” he said as the screen faded to black after Trent Harmon's victory over runner-up La'Porsha Renae.

The voting audience had spoken, as they did in season one when Kelly Clarkson prevailed over Justin Guarini. Now it's “American Idol” hoping once more to be crowned a winner.

Perry believes the timing is right.

“It's about finding an actual ‘Idol,' making that good old American dream come to life once again that we all can be inspired by,” she said. “We need those beautiful stories right now to help lift us up, inspire us, and believe in ourselves again.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me