Movies/TV

Church of Scientology readies to launch a TV Network

The Associated Press | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
This Aug. 25, 2016, photo shows the Scientology Cross perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles. Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday, March 11, 2018. A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Updated 20 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — The Church of Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday.

A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play.

A tweet Sunday from the ScientologyTV account says, “It's time for us to tell our story.”

Scientology has been the subject of a handful of high-profile projects investigating its alleged abuses of former members including Leah Remini's A&E docuseries “Scientology and the Aftermath” and Alex Gibney's Emmy-winning documentary, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”

The website scientology.tv says the Scientology Network will debut on at 8 p.m. eastern on Monday although it was not made clear what kind of programming the network will feature.

