Movies/TV

Oscar-winning 'Fantastic Woman' coming to Ligonier theater

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 12, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The 2018 Oscar-winning best foreign language film is coming to the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier.

"A Fantastic Woman," a 2017 Chilean drama directed by Sebastián Lelio, will play at 7 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 3 p.m. March 25 in the theater at 120 W. Main St.

The story follows Marina, played by Daniela Vega, who is in a relationship with Orlando, a man 30 years her senior. When Orlando dies suddenly of an aneurysm, Marina is treated with suspicion.

His ex-wife forbids her from attending the funeral and his son threatens to throw Marina out of the flat she shared with Orlando. A detective investigates Marina to see if she was involved in the death.

The hostility turns on the fact that Marina, a waitress and nightclub singer, is transgender.

Following her star turn in the film, Vega has become a cultural icon in her native Chile and a spokesperson for transgender rights and acceptance. On March 4, she became the first openly transgender person to present at the Oscar ceremony by introducing Sufjan Stevens, whose "Mystery of Love" from the "Call Me By Your Name" soundtrack was nominated for best original song.

"A Fantastic Woman" is rated R. A ticket is $8.

Details: 724-238-2929 or Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

