NBC's Chuck Todd didn't appreciate Trump's profane put-down; neither did Betsy DeVos

In one of the more profane moments of Donald Trump's speech Saturday in Moon, the president called out NBC News political director and “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd by name as part of a larger attack against the media for its coverage of his presidency.

“It's 1999, I'm on ‘Meet the Press,' a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd,” Trump recalled, an insult he has levied against Todd multiple times. “He's a sleeping son of a b-. I'll tell you.”

On Sunday morning, Todd responded to Trump's comments by talking about how the president's use of vulgarity creates problems for parents who raise their kids to look up to the commander-in-chief.

“I bring my kids up to respect the office of the presidency and the president,” Todd told NBC4 in Washington. “I don't allow them to say anything negative, ever, about the president.”

Todd isn't the only person to object to Trump's use of objectionable language during his speech. Education Secretary Betsy Devos, appearing on the “Today” show Monday to discuss the president's plan to arm teachers in the classroom, admitted the president could set a better example by toning down his sometimes rhetoric.

“I would probably use different language myself,” DeVos said. “I think we all have an opportunity and a responsibility to be examples to our kids. That would include the president as well.”

DeVos' criticism comes after other members of Trump's cabinet were reluctant to criticize the president over his harsh rhetoric. On Sunday's “Meet the Press,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the president's language, telling Todd there were “a lot of funny moments at that rally.”

“Yes, they were hilarious,” Todd dryly responded.