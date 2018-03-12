Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Nicole Kidman sets new series 'The Undoing' at HBO

Usa Today | Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood.
AFP/Getty Images
Monday was a blockbuster day for A-list television.

First, Reese Witherspoon announced a new Hulu series with Kerry Washington.

Now, Nicole Kidman is unveiling her next project: The Undoing, a new HBO series that reunites her with Big Little Lies scribe David E. Kelley.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, the limited series will star Kidman as Grace Sachs, a successful therapist on the brink of publishing her first book who has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

"Weeks before her book is published, a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations," said HBO in a press release. "Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself."

Both Kelley and Kidman will serve as executive producers of The Undoing.

"David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center," said Kidman in a statement. "I'm excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley."

Big Little Lies fans, there's good news for you, too: Witherspoon announced the cast is reuniting for a second season this week, with Meryl Streep as a new cast member.

"Y'all, we're starting next Friday on Big Little Lies 2, I can't believe it," Witherspoon confirmed while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers last Thursday. "Not only do we have every cast member coming back, but also Meryl Streep is joining us!"

