Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Showtime documentary 'The Trade' free to Armstrong customers

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
As part of a partnership with Showtime, Armstrong is offering free views of the documentary 'The Trade' to customers who do not subscribe to Showtime.
armstrongonewire.com
As part of a partnership with Showtime, Armstrong is offering free views of the documentary 'The Trade' to customers who do not subscribe to Showtime.

Updated 13 hours ago

In an effort to make Showtime's documentary about opioid abuse available to more viewers, Armstrong will offer “The Trade” to all of its customers, according to a news release.

The five-part series will be available on the Armstrong On Demand platform to all video customers, says Adam Daniels, Armstrong field marketing manager.

“Some of the communities that Armstrong serves are among the most affected areas in the country. We felt it was part of our responsibility to help share this with all of our customers,” says Dave Wittmann, Armstrong vice president of marketing, in a release.

Directed by Matthew Heineman, “The Trade” takes the viewer deeper into the story of those affected by the opioid crisis. It marks the first time Showtime has provided a full series free to non-subscribers, the release adds.

To view the series, access the Armstrong On Demand library, select the Free Programs folder and find the series under Showtime Freeview.

Viewing remains available through 2018.

Details: followthewire.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me