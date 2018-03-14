Showtime documentary 'The Trade' free to Armstrong customers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In an effort to make Showtime's documentary about opioid abuse available to more viewers, Armstrong will offer “The Trade” to all of its customers, according to a news release.

The five-part series will be available on the Armstrong On Demand platform to all video customers, says Adam Daniels, Armstrong field marketing manager.

“Some of the communities that Armstrong serves are among the most affected areas in the country. We felt it was part of our responsibility to help share this with all of our customers,” says Dave Wittmann, Armstrong vice president of marketing, in a release.

Directed by Matthew Heineman, “The Trade” takes the viewer deeper into the story of those affected by the opioid crisis. It marks the first time Showtime has provided a full series free to non-subscribers, the release adds.

To view the series, access the Armstrong On Demand library, select the Free Programs folder and find the series under Showtime Freeview.

Viewing remains available through 2018.

Details: followthewire.com

