Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Chris Cuomo arrives at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Cuomo is hearkening back to his newsmagazine days with a series for the sister network HLN that initially touches on hot-button issues like the opioid crisis, illegal immigration and the sex trade. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Chris Cuomo arrives at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Cuomo is hearkening back to his newsmagazine days with a series for the sister network HLN that initially touches on hot-button issues like the opioid crisis, illegal immigration and the sex trade. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.

The cable news network said Wednesday that his new show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” will air at 9 p.m. Eastern weeknights following Anderson Cooper's “AC360.”

“Cuomo Prime Time” got the green-light from CNN after a test run in January. CNN says it will debut in the spring but the exact date was not announced.

The show will include interviews with politicians and other newsmakers, news analyses and breaking stories.

Cuomo's spot on the morning show “New Day” will be filled by CNN's John Berman, who will co-anchor with Alisyn Camerota.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me