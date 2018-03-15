'Willy Wonka' star Paris Themmen appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'
Updated 18 hours ago
He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Who is "Jeopardy" contestant Paris Themmen.
Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn't tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself. Themmen said he was an "avid backpacker."
However, some fans of the movie pointed it out on Twitter.
Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?.... Like legit it's the actor.— Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018
ok apparently we were correct in the first place it is him. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/99wqo36HPA— JeopardyBlindGuesser (@JeopardyGuesser) March 13, 2018
#WillyWonka star Paris Themmen (aka Mike Teevee) appeared on an episode of @Jeopardy this week! https://t.co/wbOSyBvHV7 pic.twitter.com/dAmJtHzRPh— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 15, 2018
Themmen has appeared on several food programs since his role in the film when he was 11 years old. Themmen finished in second place.
In addition to his stints as an actor and backpacker, Themmen explains what else he's been up to: