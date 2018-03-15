Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Movies/TV

Review: 'Love, Simon' is pleasant, well-meaning and a bit bland

Mark Jenkins | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The unnamed American suburb where "Love, Simon" takes place is as generic as "Call Me By Your Name's" setting of Crema, Italy, is specific. Yet both places prove to be remarkably sunny locales for an earnest teenager to come out as gay.

The first major-studio romantic comedy with a teen protagonist who's closeted, "Love, Simon" is basically a sitcom counterpart to last year's Oscar-nominated "Call Me" — down to the culminating heart-to-heart with a spectacularly affirmative parent.

Directed by Greg Berlanti ("Dawson's Creek") and scripted by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker ("This Is Us"), the movie is well-made and likable, without any major missteps. It's also just a little bland.

"Love, Simon," which does include more conflict than the Italy-set romance, isn't exactly "Moonlight," the similarly themed drama that won best picture last year. Simon (Nick Robinson) has doting, liberal-minded parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel) and a supportive, racially integrated set of male and female friends. The boy's upscale home and well-funded, clique-free high school harbor annoyances, but no actual threats.

Coming out

Simon doesn't fear coming out so much as he resents the need to do so, according to one funny sequence. But he is intrigued when a schoolmate declares himself gay in an anonymous online post.Simon begins to exchange emails with the other kid, known to him as "Blue," under the pseudonym "Jacques." While eagerly speculating on his correspondent's identity, Simon falls for Blue.

Improbably, Simon leaves one of his unsent emails on a shared computer at school. It's found by nerdy, needy Martin (Logan Miller), the movie's closest thing to a villain. Even Martin isn't really malicious. He is, like Simon, a slave to unrequited love — besotted with Simon's pal Abby (Alexandra Shipp), star of the school's awkward production of "Cabaret."

Martin blackmails Simon into maneuvering Abby toward romance. To do this, Simon deceives not just Abby, but also his other buddies, Leah and Nick (Katherine Langford and Jorge Lendeborg Jr., in underwritten roles).

Because Simon is otherwise exemplary, his treachery makes him a bit more interesting. But the boy's betrayal of his pals feels less like a character flaw than a writerly contrivance.

Typical movie music

As is typical of high-school movies, "Love, Simon" is stuffed with pop songs, including several by Bleachers, whose lead singer and songwriter Jack Antonoff served as music consultant. Also featured are a few mid-'60s tunes whose inclusion is partly explained by making Simon a vinyl buff with retro tastes. (He dresses up as John Lennon for a Halloween party and at one crucial moment has the Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset" on his turntable.)

Simon's love for rock of the British Invasion is unpersuasive, but then so are all his passions. Like the movie about him, Simon is pleasant, well-meaning and curiously devoid of adolescent hormonal tumult.

Mark Jenkins is a Washington Post contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me