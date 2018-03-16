Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

New 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer brings together Marvel Cinematic heroes

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Iron Man. Black Panther. Spiderman. Groot. Thor.

Did we miss anyone? You bet we did ... all of your favorite Marvel heroes come together in the newly released official trailer for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."

According to variety.com: "The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America and Black Widow, struggling in their fight against Josh Brolin's villain Thanos. "Infinity War" will combine old-school Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson with newcomers including "Spider-Man: Homecoming's" Tom Holland, "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman and "Thor: Ragnarok" breakout Tessa Thompson. "The Guardians of the Galaxy," led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, will also be assembling with the Avengers in the tentpole.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War." The Russo brothers will also direct the untitled fourth "Avengers" movie, which is expected to conclude this chapter of MCU films, variety.com reports.

The release date for "Infinity War" was recently pushed up a week to April 27.

