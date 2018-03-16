Celebrate Fred Rogers' 90th birthday with kindness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WQED will host a family viewing event 7 to 9 p.m. March 20 to celebrate what would have been Fred Rogers' 90th birthday, featuring the original “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” shows alongside “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood” that highlight a theme of kindness to others.

Families are asked to show their own kindness by pledging to volunteer for the fifth annual “Be My Neighbor Day” on April 21.

In collaboration with The Fred Rogers Company, WQED will host “Be My Neighbor Day,” with more than 50 participating community partners in six counties, from the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and the Senator John Heinz History Center to area parks and libraries.

Volunteers will be asked to garden, clean up parks, wash fire trucks, and perform many other family-friendly activities.

Viewers can call in during the volunteer pledge break on March 20 or visit bemyneighborday.org to choose a family volunteer opportunity.

“What better way to pay tribute to Mister Rogers' legacy than by extending a hand to a neighbor?” says Deborah Acklin, president and CEO of WQED Multimedia, in a release.

“During ‘Be My Neighbor Day,' volunteers will work side-by-side to further enhance our community assets. Young children will get their first taste of giving back to their neighborhood,” she adds.

“Family volunteer projects give busy parents a chance to spend time with their children while giving back to their community,” says Paul Siefken, president and CEO of The Fred Rogers Company, in a release.

“We are pleased to partner with WQED during this annual celebration of ‘Be My Neighbor Day' to offer such a breadth of opportunities to benefit our neighbors in southwestern Pennsylvania,” he adds.

Volunteers will be invited to a thank you party from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 22 at Highmark Stadium , featuring a visit by Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, storytelling and crafts and a visit from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.