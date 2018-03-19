Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Dystopian classic 'Soylent Green' showing May 9 at Carnegie Science Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 19, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

We're only five years away from the 50-years-hence dystopian future predicted in the 1973 sci-fi film "Soylent Green." The Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh will celebrate the schlock-classic's 45th anniversary with a screening on May 9 in the Rangos Giant Cinema.

Charleton Heston stars as an NYPD detective investigating the murder of an executive at food rations manufacturer Soylent Corp., whose product sustains the starving residents of the overpopulated city, looking more like Stalin-era Russia than the present-day Big Apple.

When the governor pulls the plug on the investigation, Heston's character strikes out on his own to solve the murder — and find the mysterious source of the strange green crackers that feed the city.

The PG-rated movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.95.

The evening will include a liquid nitrogen demonstration and — for the daring — Soylent Green milkshake samples.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

