Tattoo tales go beyond skin art in WQED documentary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Internet is full of sites of people who have turned to the artistry of tattoos to cover scars, self-inflicted, from injuries or surgeries.

On March 29, a WQED documentary, “Ink & Image: Tattoos That Heal,” will explore the lives of people who use tattoos for mental health and medical reasons, according to a news release.

The locally-produced documentary will air 8 p.m. and be rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. on April 2.

The program explores the use of tattoos by survivors of self-harm and suicide, breast cancer patients seeking a more realistic reconstruction appearance, and veterans wishing to hide war wounds, the release states.

Beyond body art, tattoos can represent physical and emotional transformations for some.

The documentary's stories will show “before and after” tattoo application, individuals' struggles and the source of strength and hope they find in wearing the ink designs.

For many, the release notes, a tattoo represents a journey, a reminder of where they have been and where they strive to go.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.