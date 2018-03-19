Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Tattoo tales go beyond skin art in WQED documentary

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 19, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Tattoos can often help replace reminders on one's body of self-harm or suicide attempts, or beautify scars from accidents, surgery or injury. A new WQED documentary will explore how ink can change an image and become part of the healing process for some people.
Pinterest.com
Tattoos can often help replace reminders on one's body of self-harm or suicide attempts, or beautify scars from accidents, surgery or injury. A new WQED documentary will explore how ink can change an image and become part of the healing process for some people.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Internet is full of sites of people who have turned to the artistry of tattoos to cover scars, self-inflicted, from injuries or surgeries.

On March 29, a WQED documentary, “Ink & Image: Tattoos That Heal,” will explore the lives of people who use tattoos for mental health and medical reasons, according to a news release.

The locally-produced documentary will air 8 p.m. and be rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. on April 2.

The program explores the use of tattoos by survivors of self-harm and suicide, breast cancer patients seeking a more realistic reconstruction appearance, and veterans wishing to hide war wounds, the release states.

Beyond body art, tattoos can represent physical and emotional transformations for some.

The documentary's stories will show “before and after” tattoo application, individuals' struggles and the source of strength and hope they find in wearing the ink designs.

For many, the release notes, a tattoo represents a journey, a reminder of where they have been and where they strive to go.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me