Movies/TV

Milwaukee Brewers create legendary tribute to 'The Sandlot'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

This video is killin' us, Smalls.

The Milwaukee Brewers took some time out of spring training in Maryvale, Ariz., to recreate a scene from one of the most beloved baseball movies, "The Sandlot." The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Smalls, Ham, Squints, Benny the Jet and the rest of the gang have been giving us laughs and quotable lines all the while smacking a genuine Babe Ruth-signed baseball into the lair of "The Beast."

It's awesome all around — Stephen Vogt's Ham is perfect, as is "The Beast," played by the Brewers' very own Hank the Dog.

The Brewers' recreation lives up to an oft repeated and oh-so-true line from the movie — "There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die."

This is legendary.

"The Sandlot," which starred Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones, turns 25 on April 7.

In more celebration news, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment teams up with Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory to bring "The Sandlot" to life. The hit movie that will be "For-Ev-Ver" remembered with pop-culture touchstones like The Beast, Wendy Peffercorn, and, "You're killin' me, Smalls!" will be on full display for a mini-exhibit showcasing authentic props from the movie, artwork and behind-the-scenes photography, according to a release from the museum. The special show runs March 31 through Sept. 9.

In addition to the exhibit, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment is releasing a special 25th Anniversary collector's edition of "The Sandlot" on March 27. This crowd-pleasing collection includes a set of 10 custom Topps baseball cards — featuring Scotty Smalls, Benny "The Jet" and the rest of the ragtag roster — created exclusively for this release.

