Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Celebrate Mister Rogers' birthday with first trailer for upcoming documentary

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

This has been the year of Fred Rogers, even though he died 15 years ago.

Today we celebrate his 90th birthday, and Focus Features has released the first trailer of its upcoming documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet from Stardom"), the film is a portrait of a man whom we all think we know. It goes behind the scenes and into the creative genius of Rogers, who inspired generations of children

The movie will be released in select theaters on June 8.

Here's a clip that was released earlier this year from the film.

Fred Rogers and David Newell, as Speedy Delivery's Mr. McFeely, stand on the front porch set while filming an episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
Ohio University Libraries - Mahn Center for Archives & Special Collections
Fred Rogers and David Newell, as Speedy Delivery's Mr. McFeely, stand on the front porch set while filming an episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
Fred Rogers with Daniel Tiger from his show 'Mister' Rogers Neighborhood' in the film, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor.'
Focus Features
Fred Rogers with Daniel Tiger from his show 'Mister' Rogers Neighborhood' in the film, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor.'
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me