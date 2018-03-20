'Black Panther' costumes and more by Ruth E. Carter head to Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A good costume designer has the ability to see outside the box, to see the person who he or she will be designing the outfit for, including the actor or actresses eyes, hair and face.

"You have to have a love of people to be a successful costume designer," says Ruth E. Carter, who designed costumes for the current box office hit "Black Panther." "You can't just see the fashion side of the garment. You have to see more than that. The character has to own the costume, feel comfortable wearing it. The character has to be inspired by the costume to play their role."

Pittsburgh will get to see some of Carter's work at the world premiere of "Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition" at Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District, which will open in August and run through November.

The exhibit was announced March 20 at the history center by FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella.

Carter, a Springfield, Mass., native, is bringing pieces from her 30-years worth of costume designs to the exhibit — with the aim of inspiring creativity in the next generation of storytellers.

There will be 50 costumes, representing 10 films, including "Black Panther."

Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes for the blockbuster movie "Black Panther."

"This exhibition is a celebration of film culture, black culture, African culture, American culture," says Carter, who was at Tuesday's event.

"Ruth Carter could have gone to any other city to open this exhibition, which includes costumes from 'Black Panther,' but she chose Pittsburgh," Boccella says. "This will be an amazing opportunity for Pittsburgh to once again take the lead when it comes to diversity of culture in the arts."

"Pittsburgh has such a beauty to it," Carter says. "It has an amazing landscape and I fell in love with the city when I first saw it. People are so down to earth here."

"When I looked over the 30 years of garments I had created, I really wanted to share it," Carter says. "There is a history lesson in all these costumes. You will be my test audience for this exhibit. Tell your friends to come check it out."

Boccella met Carter through mutual friend Bill Nunn, an actor and Pittsburgh native.

"Many of us don't get to see up close the work and the detail and the fine craftsmanship of costumes," says Basham, executive producer for the exhibit, who is still looking for sponsors for the exhibit. " "Black Panther' had excellent actors and an excellent story, but the visual feast would not be possible without Ruth E. Carter."

The exhibit also features costumes Carter designed for "Selma," "Roots (reboot)," "Amistad," "Marshall," Lee Daniels' "The Butler," "Malcolm X," "School Daze," "Shaft," "B.A.P.S," and "Sparkle." It also will include sketches, stills, audio clips and behind-the- scenes media from inside her workspace.

The exhibit will leave Pittsburgh for Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, as well as Paris. Other stops most likely will include Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis, London, Amsterdam, Milan and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Carter was nominated for an Emmy on her work on "Roots," and two Academy awards for "Malcolm X" and "Amistad." She is the first African-American costume designer nominated for an Academy Award in costume design.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062,jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.