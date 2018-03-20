Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Heavy, slushy snowfall causes crashes, closings around region
Movies/TV

'Black Panther' costumes and more by Ruth E. Carter head to Heinz History Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A good costume designer has the ability to see outside the box, to see the person who he or she will be designing the outfit for, including the actor or actresses eyes, hair and face.

"You have to have a love of people to be a successful costume designer," says Ruth E. Carter, who designed costumes for the current box office hit "Black Panther." "You can't just see the fashion side of the garment. You have to see more than that. The character has to own the costume, feel comfortable wearing it. The character has to be inspired by the costume to play their role."

Pittsburgh will get to see some of Carter's work at the world premiere of "Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition" at Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District, which will open in August and run through November.

The exhibit was announced March 20 at the history center by FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella.

Carter, a Springfield, Mass., native, is bringing pieces from her 30-years worth of costume designs to the exhibit — with the aim of inspiring creativity in the next generation of storytellers.

There will be 50 costumes, representing 10 films, including "Black Panther."

Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes for the blockbuster movie "Black Panther."

 

"This exhibition is a celebration of film culture, black culture, African culture, American culture," says Carter, who was at Tuesday's event.

"Ruth Carter could have gone to any other city to open this exhibition, which includes costumes from 'Black Panther,' but she chose Pittsburgh," Boccella says. "This will be an amazing opportunity for Pittsburgh to once again take the lead when it comes to diversity of culture in the arts."

"Pittsburgh has such a beauty to it," Carter says. "It has an amazing landscape and I fell in love with the city when I first saw it. People are so down to earth here."

"When I looked over the 30 years of garments I had created, I really wanted to share it," Carter says. "There is a history lesson in all these costumes. You will be my test audience for this exhibit. Tell your friends to come check it out."

Boccella met Carter through mutual friend Bill Nunn, an actor and Pittsburgh native.

"Many of us don't get to see up close the work and the detail and the fine craftsmanship of costumes," says Basham, executive producer for the exhibit, who is still looking for sponsors for the exhibit. " "Black Panther' had excellent actors and an excellent story, but the visual feast would not be possible without Ruth E. Carter."

The exhibit also features costumes Carter designed for "Selma," "Roots (reboot)," "Amistad," "Marshall," Lee Daniels' "The Butler," "Malcolm X," "School Daze," "Shaft," "B.A.P.S," and "Sparkle." It also will include sketches, stills, audio clips and behind-the- scenes media from inside her workspace.

The exhibit will leave Pittsburgh for Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, as well as Paris. Other stops most likely will include Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis, London, Amsterdam, Milan and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Carter was nominated for an Emmy on her work on "Roots," and two Academy awards for "Malcolm X" and "Amistad." She is the first African-American costume designer nominated for an Academy Award in costume design.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062,jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter stands in front of three of her designs from 'Selma' 'The Butler' and 'Roots.' A collection of her costumes will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter stands in front of three of her designs from 'Selma' 'The Butler' and 'Roots.' A collection of her costumes will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter's work will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter's work will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter discusses her costumes which will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter discusses her costumes which will be featured in 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition' which will premiere at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District in August.
FashionAFRICANA founder and host of the upcoming world premiere of 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition,' Demeatria Boccella shares details of this multi-media exhibition at a news conference at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. The collection will be here in August through November.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
FashionAFRICANA founder and host of the upcoming world premiere of 'Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition,' Demeatria Boccella shares details of this multi-media exhibition at a news conference at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District. The collection will be here in August through November.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me