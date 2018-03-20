Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Lyme disease documentary showing March 23 at Monroeville senior center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Contrary to popular belief, a cold winter doesn't mean a drop in the tick population.

"Our winter weather, although cold, would have to extend through April for us to see a significant reduction in ticks," says Nicole Chinnici, laboratory director at Northeast Wildlife DNA Lab, East Stroudsburg University, and prevention partner for the PA Lyme Resource Network. "Snow cover is a golden ticket for ticks. It creates a blanket of moisture to incubate them under the leaf litter.

"Believe it or not, we still had tick bites in (Pennsylvania and New York) occurring during the bitter temperatures."

To help area residents prepare for spring tick season, the Pittsburgh Region Support Group for PA Lyme Resource Network will show "Under Our Skin," an award-winning 2008 documentary exploring the Lyme disease epidemic, at 6 p.m. March 23 in the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd.

Admission is free.

The film argues that persistent infection with Lyme disease is responsible for a variety of debilitating symptoms, a position at odds with that of major medical bodies that do not recognize "chronic" Lyme disease as a legitimate diagnosis.

A question-and-answer session with two physicians will follow the screening.

"Dare 2B Tick Aware" literature, including tick identification cards; personal, pet and yard prevention brochures; and a brochure detailing what to do if you find a tick on your body, will be available.

The Pittsburgh support group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Monroeville Senior Citizen Center. Information on the group is available by emailing PittsburgLyme@palyme.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

