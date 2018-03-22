Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Review: A-listers inexplicably appear in lazy horror flick 'Unsane'

Michael Osullivan | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

I'll tell you what's crazy: The name "Sawyer Valentini" is crazy. But that's what the young heroine of "Unsane" — a movie about a woman who finds herself locked up in a psychiatric institution against her will — is called.

Played by Claire Foy of "The Crown," Sawyer has recently moved to Pennsylvania from Massachusetts to escape a stalker. After visiting a psychiatrist, where she ill-advisedly admits to feeling suicidal every now and again, she's handed a paper to sign and, without reading it, finds that she has just "voluntarily" committed herself to a 24-hour stay in a psychiatric hospital — a period of observation that quickly becomes an involuntary, week-long incarceration after she tries to renege on the deal and slugs a staff member in the face.

Once she's stuck there, Sawyer finds that her psychotic tormentor from Boston (Joshua Leonard of "The Blair Witch Project") is — reasonably enough — employed by the hospital. Or is Sawyer the psychotic one and Mr. Stalker simply a figment of her tortured imagination?

That's the conundrum that "Unsane's" trailer would have you believe this movie is about, but don't buy it. "Unsane" is a straightforward, B-movie horror flick — "The Snake Pit" without the prestige — complete with intentional overdosing, electroshock torture and patients threatening each other with a sharpened spoons, when they're not either screaming or catatonic.

A terrible mistake

It also is very, very bad.

What possible mishap of legal paperwork could explain why Steven Soderbergh would have ever agreed to direct this lazy, misbegotten mess (written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer of the Jackie Chan secret-agent comedy "The Spy Next Door")?

Matt Damon, believe it or not, also appears in a flashback cameo, as a security consultant hired by Sawyer.

Did the actor lose a bet, possibly while working with Soderbergh on the director's 2011's "Contagion"? There's no other reason I can think of to explain why A-listers would associate themselves with this garbage.

There are other names you may recognize: Amy Irving plays Sawyer's mother, but don't get your hopes up, she's barely in it. Juno Temple is wasted as one of Sawyer's drooling ward-mates. And Jay Pharoah, late of "Saturday Night Live," plays a sympathetic fellow patient.

Pharoah is, at least, passably watchable. But he's not enough to stop that sinking feeling that you, like Sawyer, have just made a terrible, terrible mistake.

Michael O'Sullivan is a Washington Post writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me