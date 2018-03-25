Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Munhall's Gabby Barrett advances in 'American Idol'

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Gabby Barrett of Munhall is going to Hollywood.

Pittsburgh's own rising singing sensation Barrett, 18, currently a contestant on "American Idol," was featured auditioning (at age 17) in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie in Nashville during last night's episode of "American Idol," resulting in a coveted golden ticket for Barrett — sending her to Hollywood Week in California — the next stage of competition for contestants.

"I've always been a daddy's girl," Barrett said during the opening segment featuring a platinum blonde haired Gabby sporting a white leather jacket.

The emotional footage highlighted her uber-close father/daughter relationship and Barrett's dads unwavering dedication to making his daughter's dream of appearing on "American Idol" come true.

"They gotta pick me," said Barrett before her audition.

Barrett can't talk about much these days as a contestant on the show (contractual obligations), but dad Blase Barrett said her audition left her "very nervous."

He commented he had "never seen her so nervous."

Gabby Barrett, one of eight children, has performed more than 100 concerts locally in Pittsburgh and regionally.

She is currently enrolled in cyber school.

She is a devoted country music fan, known for blending her soulful voice with R&B during her performances.

Her latest album, "16," was recorded in Nashville and is available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

"Ever since Carrie Underwood won (on "American Idol") Gabby said some day she would be the next American Idol and when she was five years old they canceled "American Idol" and Gabby was sad about it, but she was really excited when it (the show) came back," Blase Barrett said.

A watch party organized in Gabby's honor was held Sunday evening at The Crafthouse in Whitehall. Hundreds were in attendance said dad Blase Barrett.

"People were packing the place," he said.

Gabby Barrett has never benefited from formal singing lessons as a child growing up, but the country inspired teen has her eyes on the prize.

"This is a chance to create a whole new future for my family," Barrett said.

Gabby performed two songs for the judges, "Go Girl" and "Church Bells", both by Gabby's self professed idol, Carrie Underwood.

"Do you have anything (to sing) that isn't Carrie?," asked judge Katy Perry.

"We're looking for you," said Lionel Ritchie.

Gabby delved deep into her singing roots for the judges, offering up church song for her third singing chance—belting out lyrics from her choir childhood days.

"Your personality is in the church song," Ritchie said. "You were just on fire."

Katy Perry referenced Gabby's great stage presence.

Judge Luke Bryan commented Gabby had a "great voice" and said "I think you have a chance to really be big in this thing."

All three judges voted yes to Barrett advancing to Hollywood Week.

"Be your own hero," Perry said to Gabby after the news was delivered to dad Blase, who had to wait on pins and needles outside of the audition room. The tears flowed as the judges hugged it up with Gabby and her dad in the judging room.

The celebrating continued at The Crafthouse in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.

"There are a ton of people here —a couple hundred are here," said fan Melissa Aller.

Aller and her daughter Haylee,of Leechburg, have followed Gabby's musical journey since 2014 and are ardent fans. "I just balled my eyes out the whole time (watching tonight.) I am so excited for her."

Gabby's sister Gypsy and brother Gabriel have been helping out in the mail department since Gabby has appeared on national television.

"We came home back to Pittsburgh from California (after taping) and there were 37 packages waiting for Gabby," Blase Barrett said. "Gifts from all over the country. Someone even made a huge blanket with Gabby's name and logo on it. I'm totally blown away from the love and support Gabby is receiving, not only from the Pennsylvania area but now she is receiving thousands of messages from all over the country."

"This means a lot to me because I want to make my family and my hometown proud," Barrett said.

"American Idol" airs on ABC Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m.

