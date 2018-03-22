Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers stamp

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Fred Rogers and David Newell, as Speedy Delivery's Mr. McFeely, stand on the front porch set while filming an episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Rogers will be honored by the U.S. Postal Service with a Mister Rogers Forever stamp on March 23. He will also be recognized at the Pittsburgh International Airport that day.
Ohio University Libraries - Mahn Center for Archives & Special Collections
This image released by the United States Postal Service shows a postage stamp featuring Fred Rogers from the PBS children's television series 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' with his King Friday XIII puppet. The Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp on March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where the program was produced. Rogers died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer.
The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp on March 23 at the WQED Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland. In conjunction with this honor, the Pittsburgh International Airport will honor the 50-year-legacy of Rogers with activities for employees and travelers in the terminal the same day.

The late Rogers was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking public television series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" inspired and educated young viewers for warmth, sensitivity and honesty.

Filmed in Pittsburgh and first distributed nationally in 1968 by a predecessor of the Public Broadcasting Service, the program was innovative and unlike anything on television at that time.

Followers of the U.S. Postal Service's Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/USPS.

At the airport, employees will wear red cardigan sweaters and buttons, and travelers will be invited to share their memories of Rogers' Neighborhood on a large chalkboard in the Airside Terminal Center Core. Refreshments and giveaways including red shoelaces will be offered.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, has recorded a special message for arriving and departing passengers on the airport train. There is also a permanent exhibit devoted to Mister Rogers containing original shoes and a sweater in Concourse C, just outside Kidsport.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

