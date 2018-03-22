Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers stamp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp on March 23 at the WQED Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland. In conjunction with this honor, the Pittsburgh International Airport will honor the 50-year-legacy of Rogers with activities for employees and travelers in the terminal the same day.

The late Rogers was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking public television series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" inspired and educated young viewers for warmth, sensitivity and honesty.

Filmed in Pittsburgh and first distributed nationally in 1968 by a predecessor of the Public Broadcasting Service, the program was innovative and unlike anything on television at that time.

Followers of the U.S. Postal Service's Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/USPS.

At the airport, employees will wear red cardigan sweaters and buttons, and travelers will be invited to share their memories of Rogers' Neighborhood on a large chalkboard in the Airside Terminal Center Core. Refreshments and giveaways including red shoelaces will be offered.

Paul Siefken, president and CEO of the Fred Rogers Company, has recorded a special message for arriving and departing passengers on the airport train. There is also a permanent exhibit devoted to Mister Rogers containing original shoes and a sweater in Concourse C, just outside Kidsport.

