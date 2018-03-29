Ligonier's Diamond Theatre catches the attention of the Wall Street Journal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Owner Leigh Ann McCulty would like to have a neon marquee for the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier, but the cost — and local zoning restrictions — are preventing that, at least for now.

But the theater's modest exterior belies big things that have happened inside since McCulty and her husband Matt took over as owners of the former Ligonier Theater in 2015 — one that even drew attention from the Wall Street Journal.

First, the McCultys were able to secure a loan to purchase a digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, to show first-run movies, starting with "Boss Baby" last April. It's the first such system at an area theater.

The inability to raise funds for a digital projector was a major reason the theater's former owners, the nonprofit Valley Players of Ligonier, decided to sell the building.

"People have asked us about that," McCulty says. "We didn't inherit any of the money the Valley Players raised for a projection system."

Booking first-run movies for weekend-only showings isn't an easy task, McCulty says, when distributors want a guarantee on the number of tickets that will sell.

Even so, in addition to current fare, McCulty has scored some esoteric offerings of the type more often found in Pittsburgh's art houses. Those have included the Academy Award-nominated "Loving Vincent," an animated film composed of more than 65,000 oil paintings; and "A Fantastic Woman," a Spanish-language Chilean film requiring viewers to read subtitles — another risky first for a small-town theater charging small-town prices, McCulty says.

'Sweet Seats' draw interest

What drew the interest of the Wall Street Journal writer was the theater's roomy "Sweet Seats," or rather, the theater's mix of traditional seats and the popular oversized recliners. There are 18 single "Sweet Seats" and a love seat for two.

"The phone rang and my husband says, 'It's the Wall Street Journal,'" McCulty says. "It was shocking that they'd call the little old Diamond Theatre."

The Mississippi-based manufacturer had mentioned the Ligonier venue to the WSJ writer because, McCulty says, the larger recliners are generally installed throughout a theater.

"We're one of the only ones with Sweet Seats in only part of the theater. We were one of the first to do that," she says.

The theater's throwback mix of stage and screen is something also not often seen these days, but it allows McCulty to produce live plays and musicals featuring local actors of all ages.

McCulty says "we never bought (the theater) with the intention of striking it rich," and the goal at this point is more to break even than to turn a profit. There was a point last summer when they worried they'd have to close.

"One night, we only had one person in the theater," she says.

Off-the-wall movies

Movie attendance has picked up since then, but revenue mostly comes from the concession stand and rent from two attached retail spaces. Still, thin margins won't stop McCulty from taking an occasional risk.

The theater will show "Wait for Your Laugh," a documentary about the late actress Rose Marie's 90-year show business career, from April 6 though 8.

Ligonier resident Kathy Brown, who was a friend of the versatile entertainer and served as an associate producer on the film, showed the trailer to McCulty, who became an instant fan.

A question-and-answer session will follow each of the three showings, led by Brown with a live remote from director Jason Wise and Rose Marie's daughter, Georgiana "Noopy" Rodrigues.

Later in the summer, McCulty plans a red carpet-style event for a movie made by Point Park University students, which her 13-year-old son Lanigan worked on.

"I like to keep throwing in unique, off-the-wall movies," she says.

But she also encourages patrons to let her know which movies they would like to see, especially when they say they'll wait to see something until it comes to Ligonier. McCulty says she'll accommodate them when she can.

"We're not super business people, we're family run," she says. "We wanted this for the community, especially for the kids."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.