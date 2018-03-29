Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Ligonier's Diamond Theatre catches the attention of the Wall Street Journal

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Owner Leigh Ann McCulty sits in one of the reclining 'Sweet Seats' in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, which have garnered attention from a Wall Street Journal writer.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Owner Leigh Ann McCulty sits in one of the reclining 'Sweet Seats' in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, which have garnered attention from a Wall Street Journal writer.
The Diamond Theatre in Ligonier has a digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, the first such system in an area theater.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
The Diamond Theatre in Ligonier has a digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, the first such system in an area theater.
The digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, allows the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier to show first-run movies.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
The digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, allows the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier to show first-run movies.
Owner Leigh Ann McCulty says she wants the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier to be a gathering place for people in the community, especially the young people.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Owner Leigh Ann McCulty says she wants the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier to be a gathering place for people in the community, especially the young people.

Updated 14 hours ago

Owner Leigh Ann McCulty would like to have a neon marquee for the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier, but the cost — and local zoning restrictions — are preventing that, at least for now.

But the theater's modest exterior belies big things that have happened inside since McCulty and her husband Matt took over as owners of the former Ligonier Theater in 2015 — one that even drew attention from the Wall Street Journal.

First, the McCultys were able to secure a loan to purchase a digital laser projector, with 4K image resolution, to show first-run movies, starting with "Boss Baby" last April. It's the first such system at an area theater.

The inability to raise funds for a digital projector was a major reason the theater's former owners, the nonprofit Valley Players of Ligonier, decided to sell the building.

"People have asked us about that," McCulty says. "We didn't inherit any of the money the Valley Players raised for a projection system."

Booking first-run movies for weekend-only showings isn't an easy task, McCulty says, when distributors want a guarantee on the number of tickets that will sell.

Even so, in addition to current fare, McCulty has scored some esoteric offerings of the type more often found in Pittsburgh's art houses. Those have included the Academy Award-nominated "Loving Vincent," an animated film composed of more than 65,000 oil paintings; and "A Fantastic Woman," a Spanish-language Chilean film requiring viewers to read subtitles — another risky first for a small-town theater charging small-town prices, McCulty says.

'Sweet Seats' draw interest

What drew the interest of the Wall Street Journal writer was the theater's roomy "Sweet Seats," or rather, the theater's mix of traditional seats and the popular oversized recliners. There are 18 single "Sweet Seats" and a love seat for two.

"The phone rang and my husband says, 'It's the Wall Street Journal,'" McCulty says. "It was shocking that they'd call the little old Diamond Theatre."

The Mississippi-based manufacturer had mentioned the Ligonier venue to the WSJ writer because, McCulty says, the larger recliners are generally installed throughout a theater.

"We're one of the only ones with Sweet Seats in only part of the theater. We were one of the first to do that," she says.

The theater's throwback mix of stage and screen is something also not often seen these days, but it allows McCulty to produce live plays and musicals featuring local actors of all ages.

McCulty says "we never bought (the theater) with the intention of striking it rich," and the goal at this point is more to break even than to turn a profit. There was a point last summer when they worried they'd have to close.

"One night, we only had one person in the theater," she says.

Off-the-wall movies

Movie attendance has picked up since then, but revenue mostly comes from the concession stand and rent from two attached retail spaces. Still, thin margins won't stop McCulty from taking an occasional risk.

The theater will show "Wait for Your Laugh," a documentary about the late actress Rose Marie's 90-year show business career, from April 6 though 8.

Ligonier resident Kathy Brown, who was a friend of the versatile entertainer and served as an associate producer on the film, showed the trailer to McCulty, who became an instant fan.

A question-and-answer session will follow each of the three showings, led by Brown with a live remote from director Jason Wise and Rose Marie's daughter, Georgiana "Noopy" Rodrigues.

Later in the summer, McCulty plans a red carpet-style event for a movie made by Point Park University students, which her 13-year-old son Lanigan worked on.

"I like to keep throwing in unique, off-the-wall movies," she says.

But she also encourages patrons to let her know which movies they would like to see, especially when they say they'll wait to see something until it comes to Ligonier. McCulty says she'll accommodate them when she can.

"We're not super business people, we're family run," she says. "We wanted this for the community, especially for the kids."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me