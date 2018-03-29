Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Ligonier woman's connection to Rose Marie leads to work on documentary

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The story of how Kathy Brown of Ligonier became an associate producer of "Wait for Your Laugh," a retrospective of the 90-year entertainment career of Rose Marie, actually starts with Rosemary Clooney.

In the late 1990s, Brown says, she became a fan of the late singer/actress who, incidentally, was the aunt of actor George Clooney.

Her fandom led her to create a website for Clooney, which eventually led to her involvement with the creation of the Rosemary Clooney House museum in Augusta, Ky.

Clooney and Rose Marie had performed with Margaret Whiting and Helen O'Connell in "4 Girls 4," a late-1970s national concert tour. In gathering memorabilia from that show for the Clooney museum, Brown reached out to Rose Marie, who sent a gown, shoes and one of her trademark hair bows.

Brown ended up becoming friends with Rose Marie and her daughter, Georgiana "Noopy" Rodrigues, often spending time on the phone or in California with the actress before her death at age 94 on Dec. 28, 2017.

Because of that friendship, filmmakers Jason Wise, Christina Wise and Jackson Myers approached Brown to help with gathering material and obtaining clearances for "Wait for Your Laugh."

From Vaudeville to Vegas

Best known for her role as Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and as a regular on the game show "Hollywood Squares," Rose Marie started in radio at age 4 and worked in vaudeville, Las Vegas, Broadway, movies, television, theater, concert halls and nightclubs.

She was married to famed trumpeter Bobby Guy and numbered everyone from Al Capone and Bugsy Seigel to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis among her friends.

Her story is told in the film by more show biz friends: Van Dyke, Peter Marshall, Carl Reiner and Tim Conway.

Rose Marie "saved everything" and also was a great camera buff, Brown says, which was a great help to the filmmakers, who used color film from her personal collection — including backstage antics from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and rare footage from "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

The August 2017 premier of the documentary brought Rose Marie back into the spotlight for a final time, Brown says.

"Those last few months (of her life) were really special, because she got to see how much people cared and how well she was remembered."

Brown wanted to honor her friend by bringing the film to her own hometown.

"I went to Leigh Ann (McCulty, owner of the Diamond Theatre) and asked to show it," she says. "She didn't even know who Rose Marie was, but she watched the trailer and saw the whole story — the child star, the mob, Vegas — and she said, 'Let's do this.'"

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

The 90-year career of entertainer Rose Marie, shown with friend and fellow actor Dick Van Dyke, is the subject of 'Wait for Your Laugh,' showing April 6-8 in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.
rosemariemovie.com
The 90-year career of entertainer Rose Marie, shown with friend and fellow actor Dick Van Dyke, is the subject of 'Wait for Your Laugh,' showing April 6-8 in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.
Kathy Brown of Ligonier (left) went from being a fan to being a close friend of entertainer Rose Marie, subject of 'Wait for Your Laugh,' showing April 6-8 in the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier.
Kathy Brown
Kathy Brown of Ligonier (left) went from being a fan to being a close friend of entertainer Rose Marie, subject of 'Wait for Your Laugh,' showing April 6-8 in the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me