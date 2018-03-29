Ligonier woman's connection to Rose Marie leads to work on documentary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The story of how Kathy Brown of Ligonier became an associate producer of "Wait for Your Laugh," a retrospective of the 90-year entertainment career of Rose Marie, actually starts with Rosemary Clooney.

In the late 1990s, Brown says, she became a fan of the late singer/actress who, incidentally, was the aunt of actor George Clooney.

Her fandom led her to create a website for Clooney, which eventually led to her involvement with the creation of the Rosemary Clooney House museum in Augusta, Ky.

Clooney and Rose Marie had performed with Margaret Whiting and Helen O'Connell in "4 Girls 4," a late-1970s national concert tour. In gathering memorabilia from that show for the Clooney museum, Brown reached out to Rose Marie, who sent a gown, shoes and one of her trademark hair bows.

Brown ended up becoming friends with Rose Marie and her daughter, Georgiana "Noopy" Rodrigues, often spending time on the phone or in California with the actress before her death at age 94 on Dec. 28, 2017.

Because of that friendship, filmmakers Jason Wise, Christina Wise and Jackson Myers approached Brown to help with gathering material and obtaining clearances for "Wait for Your Laugh."

From Vaudeville to Vegas

Best known for her role as Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and as a regular on the game show "Hollywood Squares," Rose Marie started in radio at age 4 and worked in vaudeville, Las Vegas, Broadway, movies, television, theater, concert halls and nightclubs.

She was married to famed trumpeter Bobby Guy and numbered everyone from Al Capone and Bugsy Seigel to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis among her friends.

Her story is told in the film by more show biz friends: Van Dyke, Peter Marshall, Carl Reiner and Tim Conway.

Rose Marie "saved everything" and also was a great camera buff, Brown says, which was a great help to the filmmakers, who used color film from her personal collection — including backstage antics from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and rare footage from "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

The August 2017 premier of the documentary brought Rose Marie back into the spotlight for a final time, Brown says.

"Those last few months (of her life) were really special, because she got to see how much people cared and how well she was remembered."

Brown wanted to honor her friend by bringing the film to her own hometown.

"I went to Leigh Ann (McCulty, owner of the Diamond Theatre) and asked to show it," she says. "She didn't even know who Rose Marie was, but she watched the trailer and saw the whole story — the child star, the mob, Vegas — and she said, 'Let's do this.'"

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.