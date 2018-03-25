Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Wax on, wax off: 'The Karate Kid' returns to theaters with 'Cobra Kai' advance screening

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka, left) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) face each other again in the YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai.'
Daniel (Macchio) learns karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in 'The Karate Kid.' The 1984 film will be shown in select theaters on April 25, along with the first two episodes of the new YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai,' which will be released on May 2.
Daniel (Macchio) learns karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in 'The Karate Kid.' The 1984 film will be shown in select theaters on April 25, along with the first two episodes of the new YouTube Red series, 'Cobra Kai,' which will be released on May 2.

It's time to sand the floor, paint the fence, and — how could we forget — wash and wax the cars again.

" The Karate Kid " is returning the theaters for one night in April, ahead of the release of the sequel series " Cobra Kai ," set to debut on YouTube Red in May.

Those turning out to see the classic 1984 movie on Wednesday, April 25 will also get to see the first two episodes of "Cobra Kai," which follows up on hero Daniel LaRusso and villain Johnny Lawrence 34 years after their face-off at the climatic All Valley Karate Tournament.

Actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising the characters, respectively.

Nearly 700 theaters nationwide are participating in the Fathom Events screening. In the Pittsburgh area, four Cinemark theaters will have showings, starting at 7 p.m.

The original film featured the late Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, a karate master working as a maintenance man who teaches Daniel karate to defend himself from the bullies tormenting him, using methods that at first seem like chores . It culminates in the tournament, where Daniel defeats Johnny .

In "Cobra Kai," Daniel has a family and is running a successful chain of car dealerships. Johnny's life hasn't been as good, and he seeks redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

While Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel that karate was for defense only, Johnny's teacher at Cobra Kai was harsher, teaching his students to strike first, to strike hard and to be without mercy .

"Cobra Kai" will debut April 24 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and will launch on YouTube Red , a paid service, on May 2.

Tickets for the showings can be bought at the Fathom Events website , or at participating theater box offices.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

