Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Pacific Rim Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther,' but that doesn't mean it's a hit

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from 'Pacific Rim Uprising.'
Universal Pictures
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from 'Pacific Rim Uprising.'
This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther.'
Marvel Studios/Disney
This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther.'

Updated 3 hours ago

For the first time in six weeks, Disney's juggernaut "Black Panther" has been knocked from the top box office spot with the debut of Universal's "Pacific Rim Uprising."

"Obviously we're always pleased to open at No. 1," said Jim Orr, Universal's distribution chief, "and to do it under these circumstances is fantastic."

"Pacific Rim Uprising," the big-budget sci-fi sequel estimated to have cost $155 million, came within range of analysts' expectations of $25 million to $30 million with an estimated $28 million in domestic grosses.

"Uprising" follows Guillermo del Toro's 2013 original "Pacific Rim," which was a relative disappointment in the U.S. with a $102 million domestic take, but was a huge hit in China and other countries. It ended its run with $411 million in worldwide receipts.

Similarly, "Pacific Rim Uprising" grossed an estimated $122.5 million internationally over the weekend, with $65 million in ticket sales coming from China, for a global gross of $150.5 million.

"It really was a terrific worldwide launch for 'Pacific Rim Uprising,' " Orr said. "We're thrilled to partner with Legendary on this title and it really was engineered for a worldwide event and has delivered as promised."

Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, "Uprising" — which takes place in a world where humans pilot giant fighting machines to save the world from otherworldly monsters — earned a B rating on CinemaScore and a 46 percent "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Even at No. 2, "Black Panther" continued to shatter records.

The film, which added $16.6 million to its domestic grosses over the weekend, has now earned $630.9 million in the United States and Canada, making it the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America. The previous record holder, fellow Marvel title "The Avengers," grossed $623.4 million in 2012.

"Black Panther" is only one of seven films to ever earn $600 million or more domestically. The film spent five weeks at No. 1 in North America, a streak that had not been achieved since James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar." It has grossed upward of $1.2 billion worldwide.

Roadside Attractions' faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine" continued to perform in its second week, maintaining the No. 3 spot and adding $13.8 million in ticket sales for a cumulative $38.3 million.

Starring Dennis Quaid and J. Michael Finley, the film follows the lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe during his process of writing "I Can Only Imagine," the most-played radio hit in Christian music history.

In fourth place, Paramount's "Sherlock Gnomes" opened with $10.6 million.

Released by Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the computer-animated cartoon is a follow-up to 2011's "Gnomeo and Juliet," which was distributed under Disney's Touchstone label. The film came in under analysts' predictions of $15 million, much lower than the $25 million debut of the original.

"Sherlock Gnomes" earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics with a B-plus rating on CinemaScore and a 21 percent "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' "Tomb Raider" dropped three spots since last week and added $10.4 million in its second weekend, a 56 percent decline, for a cumulative $41.7 million.

Other newcomers over the weekend include Sony's "Paul, Apostle of Christ," which debuted at No. 8 with $5 million, on par with analysts' predictions of $4 million to $9 million.

Released through the studio's faith-based label Affirm Films, "Paul" cost an estimated $5 million to make and stars James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel. It earned a 35 percent "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Open Road's romantic teen tear-jerker "Midnight Sun," also new over the weekend, came in at the low end of analysts' expectations with $4.1 million in the No. 10 spot. Starring Bella Thorne, the film earned mixed reviews with audiences and critics, with an A-minus rating on CinemaScore and a 21 percent "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bleecker Street's thriller "Unsane" was the only other wide-release newcomer over the weekend, opening with $3.8 million. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the R-rated thriller stars Claire Foy ("The Crown") as a young woman who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution. It earned a B-minus rating on CinemaScore and a 78 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight's animated "Isle of Dogs" opened in 27 theaters with an impressive $1.6 million, a per-screen average of $58,148.

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film, which is set in Japan, features a voice cast including Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Liev Schreiber and Yoko Ono. It was a hit with critics, earning a 93 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This week, Pure Flix premieres the faith drama "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" and Lionsgate opens the thriller "Tyler Perry's Acrimony" starring Taraji P. Henson.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me